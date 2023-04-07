What Is Gary Woodland's Net Worth?

Gary Woodland (opens in new tab) has achieved a lot in the game of golf. A Major winner, Presidents Cup player and a multiple-time PGA Tour winner, it is actually pretty difficult to specifically work out how much his net worth is. Reports have suggested it could range from $5 million to $14 million but we cannot definitively say for certain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woodland has played in more than 300 PGA Tour events and has made over $30 million in official PGA Tour earnings at the moment. He has had four victories chief among which is the 2019 US Open in which he won at Pebble Beach by three strokes. With the win he earned $2,250,000, one of the highest purses in golf and it ensured his participation in many Major Championships in following years too.

His other victories came at the 2011 Transitions Championship (now Valspar Championship), and he won $990,000. He then picked up $540,000 for winning the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open which is now called the Barracuda Championship.

Finally he won the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff over Chez Reavie. In the process he won $1,242,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given his popularity Woodland seems to have a reasonable list of sponsors at the moment. Club wise, he used to be signed with Wilson but at the start of 2023 he signed with Cobra (which is owned by Puma) and it was an agreement to play the clubs, especially the driver and woods. (See Woodland's what's in the bag (opens in new tab) details here)

“I’ve been with Puma for a long time, so I’ve had that relationship. I’ve played their woods on and off for the last couple of years, and when I was able to test the product at the end of the year last year, I absolutely fell in love with the driver,” Woodland says. “The 3-wood went straight into play. I put them in play before anything else did. It was just so easy. Having the connection with Puma helped, but it was really the equipment that sold me on coming over full-steam.”

Woodland then also has an apparel partnership with Puma and has done for a number of years now. Indeed he also tends to wear the Puma apparel from the Volition collections. According to the Cobra website it says; "Gary primarily wears pieces from Puma’s Volition America Collection, a patriotic ensemble of products, to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Volition America supports the families of our military heroes through the Folds of Honor Foundation."

Woodland also has sponsorships with Security Benefit and Netjets.

