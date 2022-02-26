Gary Woodland has enjoyed an extremely successful career. A multiple time PGA Tour winner, his biggest victory came at Pebble Beach in 2019 where, after a two-under-par final round, he claimed the US Open, his first, and currently only, Major success.

As well as the individual successes, he is also a former Presidents Cup player and secured the World Cup with Matt Kuchar in 2011. In this piece, we take a look at someone who has been by his side throughout the victories. Get to know his wife, Gabby Woodland, below.

Gabby Granado, now Gabby Woodland, looks on during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Is Gary Woodland's Wife?

Gabby Woodland, formally Gabby Granado, has been married to her husband, Gary, since 2016, with the ceremony taking place on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Unfortunately, just a year on from their wedding, the couple were dealt with tragedy after they sadly lost one of their twins in utero. The other twin, Jaxson, was born prematurely, but has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

Two years later, in 2019, not only did Gary claim his first career Major title at Pebble Beach in the US Open, but the family also welcomed twin girls Maddox and Lennox into the world as well.

“I do want to thank a couple special people in my life that are here tonight and have really helped me get to where I’m at today, and that starts with my wife who is my rock,” Woodland said at his induction in the Topeka Hall of Fame in June of 2017.

“She has the responsibility now of dealing with me on a daily basis; she has to deal with my good rounds and when I’m happy and when I’m power-pouting after my bad rounds. She has to deal with that roller coaster. I can’t thank her enough; I love her to death."