What Driver Does Dustin Johnson Use?

Dustin Johnson has always been one of the longest hitters on Tour and has been using TaylorMade products for pretty much the entirety of his professional career. He is exclusively seen in the brand's flagship driver range but, seeing as 2022's range has three different models, which exact model does DJ use?

Dustin Johnson is currently using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. The Stealth Plus is the model in the TaylorMade range designed for the fastest swingers and most consistent ball-strikers, which is why pretty much all TaylorMade players on Tour will be seen with one of these in hand. The weight track in the front helps control spin and can be loved left or right to help hit a desired shot shape. Johnson tends to keep his weight track in the neutral setting.

Just because it's popular with the players on Tour doesn't mean it's not a forgiving driver though. The new carbon face is 20 per cent larger than the previous low-spinning model and the driver still benefits from Twist Face technology to help with off-centre strikes. As with the other heads in the family, it features a lightweight carbon fibre face which is an innovation that has been 20 years in the making according to the brand. It is said to allow for a more efficient energy transfer at impact for faster ball speeds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In our review, in the same loft and shaft set up, the Stealth Plus was the lowest launching and spinning of the three heads. For us, it was also the longest, producing outstanding ball speed, carry and total distance performance. We enjoy the looks of the driver as well, with the combination of the stealthy matte black crown and small detailing giving a compact, classic shape. You can also barely see the red face at address. For more information on his setup, see our deep dive into Dustin Johnson's What's In The Bag.