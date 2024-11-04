What Are Tommy Fleetwood's Stock Yardages?

The English star is one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour - but how far does Fleetwood hit every club in his bag?

Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Tommy Fleetwood has managed to become one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, despite not being among the longest hitters out there.

The PGA Tour average for driving distance in 2024 was 301 yards, but Fleetwood was coming in just under that at 300.4 - ranking him 98th among his peers in that category.

Where the Ryder Cup star manages to stand out, however, is in terms of his driving accuracy. Fleetwood was ninth among all PGA Tour players in 2024 thanks to landing his tee shot on the short grass 69.22% of attempts.

Nevertheless, the distance he can blast his tee shot should not be underestimated as data released by TaylorMade showed his stock yardage with driver in hand is 300 yards - more than long enough to stay in contention and around 75 yards further than the average male amateur can manage.

As the Everton FC fan moves down through his bag, he loses around 20 yards with each wood, going from 280 with 3-wood to 260 with 5-wood and 240 with a 7-wood.

Fleetwood's stock yardage with a 3-iron is 230 yards, and it is a negligible drop with a 4-iron at 225. As we mentioned above, that is the same distance as the average male amateur can strike a golf ball with their driver.

Five and 6-iron sees a 15-yard difference at 215 and 200 yards, respectively, while seven, eight, and 9-iron are separated by 13 yards each at 186 to 160 yards.

Into the wedges, and Fleetwood's stock yardages with a full swing are 145 yards (pitching wedge), 125 yards (gap wedge), and 100 yards even (lob wedge).

Below is a complete list of how far Tommy Fleetwood hits every club in the bag.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubDistance (Yards)
Driver300
3-Wood280
5-Wood260
7-Wood240
4-Iron225
5-Iron215
6-Iron200
7-Iron186
8-Iron173
9-Iron160
Pitching Wedge145
Gap Wedge125
Lob Wedge100
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

