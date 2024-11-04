What Are Tommy Fleetwood's Stock Yardages?

Tommy Fleetwood has managed to become one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, despite not being among the longest hitters out there.

The PGA Tour average for driving distance in 2024 was 301 yards, but Fleetwood was coming in just under that at 300.4 - ranking him 98th among his peers in that category.

Where the Ryder Cup star manages to stand out, however, is in terms of his driving accuracy. Fleetwood was ninth among all PGA Tour players in 2024 thanks to landing his tee shot on the short grass 69.22% of attempts.

Nevertheless, the distance he can blast his tee shot should not be underestimated as data released by TaylorMade showed his stock yardage with driver in hand is 300 yards - more than long enough to stay in contention and around 75 yards further than the average male amateur can manage.

As the Everton FC fan moves down through his bag, he loses around 20 yards with each wood, going from 280 with 3-wood to 260 with 5-wood and 240 with a 7-wood.

Fleetwood's stock yardage with a 3-iron is 230 yards, and it is a negligible drop with a 4-iron at 225. As we mentioned above, that is the same distance as the average male amateur can strike a golf ball with their driver.

Five and 6-iron sees a 15-yard difference at 215 and 200 yards, respectively, while seven, eight, and 9-iron are separated by 13 yards each at 186 to 160 yards.

Into the wedges, and Fleetwood's stock yardages with a full swing are 145 yards (pitching wedge), 125 yards (gap wedge), and 100 yards even (lob wedge).

Below is a complete list of how far Tommy Fleetwood hits every club in the bag.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Distance (Yards) Driver 300 3-Wood 280 5-Wood 260 7-Wood 240 4-Iron 225 5-Iron 215 6-Iron 200 7-Iron 186 8-Iron 173 9-Iron 160 Pitching Wedge 145 Gap Wedge 125 Lob Wedge 100