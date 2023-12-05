How Far PGA Tour Players Hit Every Club In The Bag
The latest Trackman data has revealed the average distances and speeds from shots hit on the PGA Tour
In this age of ultra-long hitters and ever-increasing technology among the golf-equipment sector, the distances and speeds in the professional game continue to go one way - up.
It is not quite the same among the amateur population, however, with Arccos data via the USGA and R&A in March 2022 revealing that the average male golfer - with a handicap - hits their total drive around 215 yards, a number that has remained relatively consistent over the past five years. Meanwhile, in the women's game, the average total driving distance for players of all abilities is just shy of 148 yards.
But numbers released by Trackman show that PGA Tour professionals are sending it a long way past that, as you would expect. The average carry distance for a PGA Tour pro with a driver in hand is 275 yards, while the average PGA Tour total driving distance was 299.9 yards in 2023.
Their club speed is usually around 113mph with a driver and the resulting ball speed averages 167mph, reaching a max height of just 32 yards off the ground.
Despite a 32-yard drop-off between driver and 3-wood, in regard to carry, PGA Tour players are still averaging 243 yards with the latter and bettering the average distance your leading amateur can manage with the big dog.
From 3-wood down, between 9-13 yards of carry is lost as you move through the bag. Using a variety of hybrid clubs with head angles of between 15 and 18 degrees, the median distance for PGA Tour players to carry that particular tool is 225 yards.
The average shot hit with a 4-iron on the PGA Tour carries 203 yards as a result of 96mph club-head speed and 137mph ball speed, and as the club becomes shorter, so do the numbers.
When looking at the 7-iron, the total carry distance on the PGA Tour is 172 yards thanks to 90mph club speed and 120mph ball speed. PGA Tour players strike their shortest club - the pitching wedge - around 136 yards (carry), according to the Trackman data.
HOW FAR PGA TOUR PLAYERS HIT EVERY CLUB IN THE BAG
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Club Speed (MPH)
|Ball Speed (MPH)
|Max Height (Yards)
|Carry (Yards)
|Driver
|113
|167
|32
|275
|3-Wood
|107
|158
|30
|243
|5-Wood
|103
|152
|31
|230
|Hybrid (15-18 degrees)
|100
|146
|29
|225
|3-Iron
|98
|142
|27
|212
|4-Iron
|96
|137
|28
|203
|5-Iron
|94
|132
|30
|194
|6-Iron
|92
|127
|31
|183
|7-Iron
|90
|120
|32
|172
|8-Iron
|87
|115
|31
|160
|9-Iron
|85
|109
|30
|148
|Pitching Wedge
|83
|102
|29
|136
Data: Trackman, 2022
Jonny Leighfield
