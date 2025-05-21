How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 3-Wood?
Hitting a 3-wood is a valuable skill in golf, but how far does the average amateur golfer hit this versatile club? The latest Shot Scope data reveals all...
We love the chance to compare ourselves to others on the golf course, adding a little spice to the competition and some friendly banter in the clubhouse.
Whether it's how far the average amateur hits their irons or how many birdies they make per round, there is always a desire to outhit or outscore your playing partners.
In this article, we are focusing on one of the most versatile clubs in the bag... specifically how far the average amateur hits their 3-wood.
Clearly, having one of the best fairway woods on the market will undoubtedly help with distance, but a solid technique is also crucial.
After all, according to the latest Shot Scope data, flushing your fairway woods will help to reduce your handicap...
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 3-Wood?
According to the latest 2025 Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer hits their 3-wood 218 yards.
Unsurprisingly, a scratch golfers average is significantly higher (261 yards) and a 25-handicappers average distance is significantly lower (178 yards) than that figure.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The correlation between the distance you can hit your fairway woods and your handicap index is clear to see, with a player's handicap consistently decreasing as the average distance increases.
The smallest distance discrepancy between bands is between a 5- and 10-handicapper, measuring just 7 yards (as you can see in the table below).
|Row 0 - Cell 0
0hcp
5hcp
10hcp
15hcp
20hcp
25hcp
3-wood
261y
234y
227y
215y
195y
178y
Those figures are significantly lower than the average driving distance for male amateurs, measuring at 245 yards, but taking the 3-wood more often off the tee is a great way to balance distance with accuracy.
In fact, taking a 3-wood provides around a two or three percent increase to the average fairways hit for most amateur golfers - so definitely worth considering on those tighter or trickier holes at your golf club.
How Can I Increase My Distance With 3-Wood?
There are a number of factors that contribute to success, such as the 3-wood ball position as well as other key fundamentals like the perfect golf grip or getting a straight left arm in the golf swing.
Two excellent tips from PGA professional Peter Finch is to keep your sternum over the ball at impact, as this will help to prevent topped shots, and control your low point by aiming to 'bruise' the turf with a caressing blow rather than a big divot.
Spending some time on the driving range learning how to hit fairway woods and hybrids is a great investment of your time, as the results on the course could see you shooting lower scores more consistently.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Travels To Bilbao For Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final
McIlroy has travelled to Bilbao in northern Spain to watch his Manchester United team compete for silverware in the second-highest European club competition
-
Save $55 And Watch Live Golf Coverage Including The US Open With This 12-Month Peacock TV Subscription Deal
Deals Peacock's $55 off deal nets you a year's worth of golf plus a load of epic sports coverage at a fraction of the cost
-
Do You Play Par-3s Better Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Compare Using The Latest 2025 Data....
Amateur golfers can make or break their round based on par-3 scoring, but how well does the average player navigate these tricky tests? This data reveals all...
-
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 4-Iron?
The 4-iron is a versatile ally to amateur golfers, helping to escape trouble and eat up distance, but how far does the average golfer hit this useful club?
-
How Often Would An Amateur Golfer Hit The 12th Green At Augusta National?
The stunning 12th hole at Augusta National is an iconic Masters test, but have you ever wondered how you might fare against the famous par 3 at Amen Corner?
-
How Far Does The Average Female Club Golfer Hit Their Driver?
We've looked at the data... Find out if you are hitting your driver an average distance
-
How Many Golf Balls Does The Average Amateur Lose Per Round?
The number of golf balls that players of different skill levels lose per round might surprise you...
-
Revealed! How Long Amateur Golfers Take To Play 18 Holes (By Handicap)
With pace of play in golf such a hot topic, we looked at some Shot Scope numbers to see how long regular club players actually take to play a round of golf
-
Do You Hit More Greens In Regulation Than A 15-Handicapper?
Using Shot Scope data, we reveal how many greens in regulation an average mid-handicapper hits per round. How do you compare?
-
How Far Does The Average Female Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
We've looked at the data... Find out if you are hitting your 7-iron an average distance