What Are Scottie Scheffler's Stock Yardages?
Scheffler has been the PGA Tour's best player for several years now, but how far does he hit every club in the bag?
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has been the best player on the PGA Tour for several years now, completely and unquestionably dominating fields in 2024 on his way to an eight-win season which included gold at the Paris Olympic Games.
While his unique back-leg movement as he swings the club through impact has long puzzled onlookers, it has always worked for Scheffler and helped the adopted Texan put together arguably the most complete tee-to-green game since Tiger Woods.
His putting has continued to improve at a frightening rate, too, with the rest of his PGA Tour competitors regularly scared by Scheffler's unerring accuracy with longer clubs and wizardry with wedge in hand.
Scheffler is far from the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, although he is still above average compared to his US-based peers, but it is difficult to argue anyone is more accurate - hence his proclivity for winning titles on such a regular basis.
In terms of his distance off the tee, the two-time Major winner comes in at a nice round 300 yards of carry. In 2024, his total average driving distance was 303.8, which put him 70th in the PGA Tour.
A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)
A photo posted by on
His 3-wood travels 270 yards in the air, while Scheffler can strike both his 3-iron (245 yards) and 4-iron (226 yards) further than the average male amateur hits their driver.
And from 4-iron all the way down to pitching wedge, the World No.1 knows he has a 14-yard difference between each of his clubs. For reference, the stock yardage of Scheffler's 7-iron is 184 yards.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Into Scheffler's wedge set-up - which generally consists of a 60-degree, a 56-degree, and a 50-degree - there are 13 yards gap between each club, from 105 to 131.
Below is a complete list of how far Scottie Scheffler hits every club in the bag.
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER STOCK YARDAGES
|Club
|Stock Yardage (Carry)
|Driver
|300
|3-Wood
|270
|3-Iron
|245
|4-Iron
|226
|5-Iron
|212
|6-Iron
|198
|7-Iron
|184
|8-Iron
|170
|9-Iron
|156
|Pitching Wedge
|144
|50-Degree
|131
|56-Degree
|118
|60-Degree
|105
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Launches YouTube Golf Channel
Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of US president-elect Donald Trump, has launched her own YouTube golf channel
By Paul Higham Published
-
One Of Europe's Most Exclusive Golf Clubs Is Now Available To Play
Les Bordes in France is allowing prospective home owners (and serious golfers) the chance to experience life on the estate along with unlimited golf on two of its three courses
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Are Charley Hull's Stock Yardages?
The English star is one of the most powerful hitters on the LPGA Tour - but how far does Hull hit every club in the bag?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Paul Waring Facts: 17 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Get to know the life and career of veteran DP World Tour player Paul Waring with these facts...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Johannes Veerman Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer
Get to know the life and career of American DP World Tour golfer Johannes Veerman better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Adrian Otaegui Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Adrian Otaegui has enjoyed a steady flow of victories since establishing himself on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things you may not know about the Spaniard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nacho Elvira Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Nacho Elvira has hit his stride since becoming a regular on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things to know about the Spaniard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jorge Campillo Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know the life and career of veteran DP World Tour player Jorge Campillo with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Frederic Lacroix Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer
Get to know the life and career of DP World Tour winner Frederic Lacroix better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Dan Bradbury Facts: 17 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Dan Bradbury has got off to a very impressive start in the professional ranks after a successful college career in Tennessee and Florida
By Elliott Heath Published