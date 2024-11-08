What Are Scottie Scheffler's Stock Yardages?

Scheffler has been the PGA Tour's best player for several years now, but how far does he hit every club in the bag?

Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has been the best player on the PGA Tour for several years now, completely and unquestionably dominating fields in 2024 on his way to an eight-win season which included gold at the Paris Olympic Games.

While his unique back-leg movement as he swings the club through impact has long puzzled onlookers, it has always worked for Scheffler and helped the adopted Texan put together arguably the most complete tee-to-green game since Tiger Woods.

His putting has continued to improve at a frightening rate, too, with the rest of his PGA Tour competitors regularly scared by Scheffler's unerring accuracy with longer clubs and wizardry with wedge in hand.

Scheffler is far from the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, although he is still above average compared to his US-based peers, but it is difficult to argue anyone is more accurate - hence his proclivity for winning titles on such a regular basis.

In terms of his distance off the tee, the two-time Major winner comes in at a nice round 300 yards of carry. In 2024, his total average driving distance was 303.8, which put him 70th in the PGA Tour.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)

A photo posted by on

His 3-wood travels 270 yards in the air, while Scheffler can strike both his 3-iron (245 yards) and 4-iron (226 yards) further than the average male amateur hits their driver.

And from 4-iron all the way down to pitching wedge, the World No.1 knows he has a 14-yard difference between each of his clubs. For reference, the stock yardage of Scheffler's 7-iron is 184 yards.

Into Scheffler's wedge set-up - which generally consists of a 60-degree, a 56-degree, and a 50-degree - there are 13 yards gap between each club, from 105 to 131.

Below is a complete list of how far Scottie Scheffler hits every club in the bag.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubStock Yardage (Carry)
Driver300
3-Wood270
3-Iron245
4-Iron226
5-Iron212
6-Iron198
7-Iron184
8-Iron170
9-Iron156
Pitching Wedge144
50-Degree131
56-Degree118
60-Degree105
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸