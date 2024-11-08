What Are Scottie Scheffler's Stock Yardages?

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has been the best player on the PGA Tour for several years now, completely and unquestionably dominating fields in 2024 on his way to an eight-win season which included gold at the Paris Olympic Games.

While his unique back-leg movement as he swings the club through impact has long puzzled onlookers, it has always worked for Scheffler and helped the adopted Texan put together arguably the most complete tee-to-green game since Tiger Woods.

His putting has continued to improve at a frightening rate, too, with the rest of his PGA Tour competitors regularly scared by Scheffler's unerring accuracy with longer clubs and wizardry with wedge in hand.

Scheffler is far from the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, although he is still above average compared to his US-based peers, but it is difficult to argue anyone is more accurate - hence his proclivity for winning titles on such a regular basis.

In terms of his distance off the tee, the two-time Major winner comes in at a nice round 300 yards of carry. In 2024, his total average driving distance was 303.8, which put him 70th in the PGA Tour.

His 3-wood travels 270 yards in the air, while Scheffler can strike both his 3-iron (245 yards) and 4-iron (226 yards) further than the average male amateur hits their driver.

And from 4-iron all the way down to pitching wedge, the World No.1 knows he has a 14-yard difference between each of his clubs. For reference, the stock yardage of Scheffler's 7-iron is 184 yards.

Into Scheffler's wedge set-up - which generally consists of a 60-degree, a 56-degree, and a 50-degree - there are 13 yards gap between each club, from 105 to 131.

Below is a complete list of how far Scottie Scheffler hits every club in the bag.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Stock Yardage (Carry) Driver 300 3-Wood 270 3-Iron 245 4-Iron 226 5-Iron 212 6-Iron 198 7-Iron 184 8-Iron 170 9-Iron 156 Pitching Wedge 144 50-Degree 131 56-Degree 118 60-Degree 105