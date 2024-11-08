What Are Charley Hull's Stock Yardages?
The English star is one of the most powerful hitters on the LPGA Tour - but how far does Hull hit every club in the bag?
LPGA Tour star Charley Hull is known to be one of the most powerful hitters in the women's game, regularly taking the aggressive shot on and hunting flags as a matter of habit.
With driver in hand, Hull can be seen blasting the golf ball down the fairway and finishing her swing by bouncing the driver shaft against the back of her neck a couple of times - a recoil technique that helps in relation to Hull's follow through.
In terms of yardage, the English player has regularly been inside the top-30 for total driving distance since beginning her career on the LPGA Tour, but it was in 2024 that she really made significant strides after an extended period of averaging between 260-265 yards in terms of total distance.
For the 2024 campaign, Hull was averaging 271 yards and was hovering just outside the top-10. In relation to how far LPGA Tour players hit their drives, Hull was certainly towards the top end.
As far as her carry distance goes, however - which is the number we will consider in this article - Hull's strikes with her TaylorMade driver travel 260 yards. That drops to 230 yards with her 3-Wood, which is still some five yards past how far the average male amateur hits their driver.
The two-time LPGA Tour winner can carry her 3-hybrid just over 200 yards, while her long-to-mid irons drop by 10 yards each time between four and seven. When considering how far LPGA Tour players hit every club in the bag, Hull is very much side by side with her rivals when it comes to iron shots.
It is the same story between Hull's eight and 9-iron, with the carry distance sitting at 145 and 135 yards, respectively. The seven-time pro winner's pitching wedge travels 125 yards.
While her 50, 54, and 60-degree wedges are barely used for full shots out on tour, Hull is capable of carrying them between 110 and 75 yards.
Below is a complete list of how far Charley Hull hits every club in the bag.
CHARLEY HULL STOCK YARDAGES
|Club
|Stock Yardage (Carry)
|Driver
|260
|3-Wood
|230
|3-Hybrid
|205
|4-Iron
|190
|5-Iron
|180
|6-Iron
|170
|7-Iron
|160
|8-Iron
|145
|9-Iron
|135
|Pitching Wedge
|125
|50-Degree
|110
|54-Degree
|95
|60-Degree
|75
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
