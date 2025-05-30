Which Country Tops The Amateur Driving Distance Stats? (It’s Not Who You Might Think)
Thanks to the latest Shot Scope Data, we can now reveal which country has the longest amateur driving distance average. See the full top-10 leaderboard here...
For amateur golfers, knowing how you compare to other players of a similar ability is a great way to measure your progress, understand the strengths and weaknesses of your game, or simply have some fun with your mates in the clubhouse after the round.
Whether you are interested in how far the average amateur golfer hits their 3-wood or how many golf balls they lose on average per round, data can tell you a lot about your journey and the path you are taking to find progress in your game.
Driving distance is typically a favourite for most golfers when making comparisons, as we would all like to be the biggest hitter among our playing partners, but... what if we wanted to look a little further afield?
Thanks to the latest Shot Scope data, we can now reveal which country has the longest amateur driving distance - including a top-10 leaderboard that might surprise a few of you!
Which Country Has The Longest Amateur Driving Distance Average?
First things first, it's important to set out the parameters for this comparison.
Statistics were collated for any nation with more than 200 registered users and the driving distance was then calculated based on the performance average of that data set.
According to the latest Shot Scope data, the country with the longest average driving distance for amateur golfers is Australia - measuring a whopping 251 yards.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The United States, who I incorrectly predicted would top the table, came in second with an average of 248 yards, while Canada rounded out the top-3 with their score of 246 yards.
The remainder of the top-5 includes New Zealand (243 yards) and the highest ranked European country, Sweden (242 yards).
Perhaps surprisingly (and a little deflating) to a proud Englishman, the United Kingdom actually finished dead last in the table, ranking 10th with an average of just 234 yards.
Denmark (239 yards), Ireland (237 yards), Japan (236 yards) and Spain (235 yards) all ranked above the UK, but how does that driving distance average correlate to the average handicap of users in those countries?
What is the average handicap for amateur golfers in each country?
Before everyone outside of Australia, The USA and Canada heads off for an emergency driving range session, let's look at how the average handicap index of Shot Scope users compares across the same set of countries - and how that correlates to driving distance.
Golfers in the USA will be pleased to hear they have emerged victorious in this one, with an average handicap index of just 10.7 - which is very impressive and suggests a strong player pool overall.
Sweden followed closely in second, with an average handicap of 11.3, and Canada once again rounded out the top-3 at 11.7.
Interestingly, however, the big-hitting Australia fell some way short, recording an average of 13.2.
That's actually the same handicap index as 10th place United Kingdom, who also recorded an average of 13.2, perhaps highlighting a gulf in quality between the best players and those who are in pursuit of progress.
Japan had the highest average handicap index (16.0), followed by Spain (15.3) and Denmark (13.9), while Ireland (12.7) and New Zealand (12.3) found themselves in the middle of the pack.
The Tables
Below are the full standings for both driving distance average and handicap index average, based on the latest Shot Scope data.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Is This Cobra’s New Mini-Driver?
It looks like mini-drivers are officially not a fad, and are here to stay. The latest to be spotted out in the wild is a version from Cobra Golf, the King Tec mini-driver…
-
I Thought The Pink Castle Golf Tee Was Perfect... Until This Debate
Single figure golfer Carly Cummins questions if her trusted tee choice is holding her back
-
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 3-Wood?
Hitting a 3-wood is a valuable skill in golf, but how far does the average amateur golfer hit this versatile club? The latest Shot Scope data reveals all...
-
Do You Play Par-3s Better Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Compare Using The Latest 2025 Data....
Amateur golfers can make or break their round based on par-3 scoring, but how well does the average player navigate these tricky tests? This data reveals all...
-
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 4-Iron?
The 4-iron is a versatile ally to amateur golfers, helping to escape trouble and eat up distance, but how far does the average golfer hit this useful club?
-
How Often Would An Amateur Golfer Hit The 12th Green At Augusta National?
The stunning 12th hole at Augusta National is an iconic Masters test, but have you ever wondered how you might fare against the famous par 3 at Amen Corner?
-
How Far Does The Average Female Club Golfer Hit Their Driver?
We've looked at the data... Find out if you are hitting your driver an average distance
-
How Many Golf Balls Does The Average Amateur Lose Per Round?
The number of golf balls that players of different skill levels lose per round might surprise you...
-
Revealed! How Long Amateur Golfers Take To Play 18 Holes (By Handicap)
With pace of play in golf such a hot topic, we looked at some Shot Scope numbers to see how long regular club players actually take to play a round of golf
-
Do You Hit More Greens In Regulation Than A 15-Handicapper?
Using Shot Scope data, we reveal how many greens in regulation an average mid-handicapper hits per round. How do you compare?