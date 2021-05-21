The Irishman took a trip to the beach on his way to a par at the PGA Championship

WATCH: Life’s A Beach – Shane Lowry Makes Miraculous Par

Kiawah Island is a beautiful part of the world and Shane Lowry did some sightseeing during his second round at the PGA Championship.

The 2019 Open champion pushed his drive right onto the beach on the par-5 16th hole…and still managed a par! Evidence of his superb skills in the sand.

“Nothing wrong with being on the beach it’s a lovely spot just not off the end of a golf swing,” Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart joked.

Lowry, who led the Strokes Gained: Off the tee statistic on day one, was 75 yards right of where his tee shot ended up on the 16th in the first round as the wind continued to blow.

He managed to get his ball back in play and then went on to make a surprise par.

Watch his brilliant recovery below:

The Irishman shot a one-over-par 73 on Thursday but was back to level par after his trip to the beach, looking very likely to make the cut.

He has had two top-10s on Tour this season as he seeks to make his Ryder Cup debut later this year at Whistling Straits.

Lowry has won five times as a professional including the 2019 Open and 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

He currently finds himself ranked 48th in the world.

