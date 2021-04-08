The American managed to avoid the water on the 12th at Augusta after a shank

WATCH: Robert Streb Shanks It On 12th Hole At The Masters

Augusta National‘s 12th hole is one of the world’s most famous and intimidating par 3s.

At just 155 yards, the hole is completely sheltered by trees meaning that wind plays a huge factor, along with bunkers and Rae’s Creek.

We’ve seen many golfers find Rae’s Creek over the years but Robert Streb managed to avoid it on day one of the 2021 Masters after an unfortunate shank.

WATCH: Ian Poulter’s caddie shanks it at Augusta

The American’s hosel rocket fired off right and came up short of the water.

His ball traveled 143 yards, leaving himself an awkward 61 yard pitch shot.

Streb went on to make bogey.

WATCH: Robert Streb Shanks It On 12th Hole At The Masters

The hole was the downfall of Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Masters and also witnessed Tiger Woods make a 10 last year.

Related: The Masters TV Coverage 2021

Streb’s bogey dropped him to two over for the round on a difficult scoring day at Augusta.

The course is playing firm and fast for this week’s tournament, contrasting to November’s soft conditions.

Streb has won twice on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 110th in the world.