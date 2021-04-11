Here's a look at how social media reacted to Hideki Matsuyama's Masters win as what looked like a formaility quickly became a Masters classic on Sunday.

How Social Media Reacted To Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Win

Hideki Matsuyama has become Japan’s first man to win one of golf’s four majors after his stunning Masters win on Sunday.

It was an imperious display of golf on the final day at Augusta National and at one point led by 6 shots to a helpless chasing pack.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Matsuyama’s famous victory as well as all the other ups and downs of another fantastic Sunday at the Masters.

After a slightly chaotic few shots down the par 5 13th, Matsuyama once again returned to his trusty short game to get him out of trouble.

With playing partner Schauffele in close for an eagle putt, Matsuyama stiffed his chip and holed the birdie putt to lead by 5 with 5 to play.

At this point it looked like Matsuyama was running away with it, until Schaufelle dropped back-to-back birdies…

He was somewhat criticised for his strategy on the par 5 13th and he went for the green in two again at 15.

When he found the water over the back of the green, people starting questioning whether he should’ve laid up…

It was getting late on Sunday night in the UK and, with Matsuyama’s sizeable lead, fans were thinking of heading to bed and get an early night.

Matsuyama’s approach on 15 put that thought to bed…

After Schaufelle somehow found the drink on the par 3 16th, there was only one result on the cards.

His triple bogey ended the thrilling run of birdies on the back 9.

If it wasn’t already a formality, Matsuyama’s drive down 18 secured him the green jacket…

Elsewhere on Sunday, Tyrrell Hatton had his best finish at a Masters this week.

His final round 68 on Sunday was his first round under 70 at Augusta National and safe to say he was pretty chuffed about it, and rightly so.

Robert MacIntyre made his debut this week at the Masters.

He rolled in a birdie putt on the last hole down Sandy’s slope which secured him a T12th finish and a guaranteed return to next year’s tournament.

Masters week can be an intense, stressful and frustrating time for the some of the world’s best golfers.

While like the likes of Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson are cool, calm and collected on course, Billy Horschel’s Sunday was the exact opposite…

Fellow PGA Tour pro Beau Hossler had massive respect for Horschel’s caddie for handling the situation…