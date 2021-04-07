The distance debate is never far from the surface, especially where golf's most famous course is concerned - but Augusta National's Chairman insists lengthening the layout is not the answer

Chairman Of Augusta National Doesn’t Want 8,000 Yard Masters

Chairman Of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley, says he hopes “there will not come a day when the Masters or any other golf championship will have to be played at 8,000 yards.”

In February, golf’s governing bodies announced two areas for research as well as three proposed changes to current equipment standards, which split opinion on which way the sport should go forward.

And the distance debate has received extra attention in recent times with Bryson DeChambeau continuing to hit frightening new numbers in his quest for maximum yardage gains.

Last November, the big-hitting American came unstuck, yet even if he, or any other competitors employ aggressive tactics this time around – and achieve greater success – Ridley is convinced Augusta National cannot simply be bludgeoned.

