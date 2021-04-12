The American has apologised to Augusta National after a video went viral of him losing his temper

Billy Horschel Apologises After Angry Video Emerges

Billy Horschel is one of golf’s most fiery characters and a video emerged of him getting a little bit irate during the final round of The Masters.

Horschel was seen repeatedly slamming a club into his bag with force, with the video being widely shared on social media.

The American, who recently won the WGC-Match Play and finished T50th at Augusta, apologised to the club, its members and the patrons.

The video has had over 700,000 views on Twitter:

“I am and have always been a fiery competitor. Unfortunately, the fire inside me sometimes runs hot when I’m not getting the most out of my game. This leads to some instances where my conduct is not what I wish to show, especially as a role model to the younger generation,” Horschel said in a statement on social media.

“I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line.

“I am always trying to improve and do better; as a golfer, husband, father, or as a human being. Thank you @TheMasters for a memorable week!”

The World No.18 finished at +8 for the week after a closing 76.

Hideki Matsuyama won his maiden Major title at The Masters, beating Will Zalatoris by a single stroke.

Hideki became the first ever male Japanese Major winner and the first Japanese Masters champion.

