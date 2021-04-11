Hideki Matsuyama's caddie Shota Hayafuji removed his cap and bowed after winning The Masters

Matsuyama’s Caddie Bows To Augusta National: Social Media Reacts

Hideki Matsuyama became Japan’s first ever Masters champion at the 2021 tournament.

Hideki won by a single stroke from Will Zalatoris after a final round of 73 to seal his first Major title.

Matsuyama was subdued and emotional after holing the winning putt, and his caddie Shota Hayafuji was seen removing his cap and bowing to the course after putting the flag back in.

Many on social media believed it was a sign of respect from Hayafuji, something very prominent in the Japanese culture.

Luke Donald said he loved it, with others also enjoying Hayafuji’s actions…

Shota Hayafuji has been on Hideki’s bag for a few years now and he appears to be quite the player himself as he has a player profile on the China Tour.

His profile does not have much information on it but it appears in the last round posted, he shot a five-over 77 which included four birdies, a double, triple and quadruple bogey, and finally, a hole-in-one!

