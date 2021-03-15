The much-loved par-3 contest has been cancelled for the second year in a row as a result of Covid-19

Augusta National Confirms 2021 Masters Par-3 Contest Cancelled

There will be no par-3 contest ahead of the 2021 Masters, an Augusta National spokesperson has confirmed.

As the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt, this tradition will be skipped for the second year in a row, although the hope is that it will return next year.

“Due to social distancing protocols, the Par-3 Contest will not be conducted in 2021,” a spokesperson for Augusta National said.

“It is our hope that this event will resume in 2022.”

The event, which takes place the day before the main tournament gets underway, was first played in 1960, with Sam Snead winning the inaugural contest.

Since then, it has become one of the sport’s great traditions as legends of the game often pit their wits against the current crop over the much-loved nine-hole layout.

It is also not uncommon to see players’ kids, wives and caddies feature prominently on a day that acts as a fun-filled introduction to the main act.

And a tradition within the tradition holds that no player who wins the par-3 contest will go on to wear the green jacket come Sunday evening in Augusta, Georgia.

It was announced back in January that there will also be limited patrons allowed on the grounds to watch the best in the world battle it out at the 85th Masters tournament.

The health and safety procedures in place will be much the same as they were in 2020 when Dustin Johnson put on a masterful display en route to his second major title.

However, there will at least be some spectators in attendance when the action gets underway on April 8th.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta national in April,” Chairman of Augusta National Fred Ridley said.