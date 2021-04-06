This is one of the most exclusive and best-known golf clubs in the world. But there are still several ways to get to play at Augusta

How Can I Play Augusta National?

This is one of the most exclusive and best-known golf clubs in the world, and the host to the only Major played at the same course every year – The Masters.

But there are still several ways to get to play at Augusta.

It’s not impossible, but it’s not exactly easy either…

1. Qualify for the Masters. No, take this seriously, it may end up as your best bet. You don’t have to turn professional – the British Amateur Champion gets an automatic invitation along with a number of other amateur golfers.

2. Become a member. However the club does not accept membership applications, as membership is by invitation only.

3. Play Augusta Country Club instead. Okay, it’s not ‘The’ Augusta, but you can still casually announce that you have ‘played golf at Augusta’. Just don’t get drawn into detail on your round. However you can talk about how you tackled Rae’s Creek as it runs across the front of the 12th green at Augusta National and the 8th green at Augusta Country Club.

4. Join Augusta Country Club. When members of Augusta National need a fourth to make up a fourball they have been known to phone Augusta CC, which neighbours their property, to see if one of their members is free to pop over.

5. Become one of the media reporting on site at the Masters at Augusta. A limited number of tee spots for media are available for the day after the Masters, awarded by ballot. But when we say a few, we mean it. A number of Golf Monthly staff have managed to play via this route.

6. Work there as a caddie. This is a part-time job – the course is closed between May and October. Caddies are allowed one round a year.

7. Work as a volunteer at the Masters. However apparently it is almost as hard to become a volunteer at the Masters as it is to become a member at Augusta, as vacancies rarely occur and there is a long waiting list for these jobs.

8. Be invited to a game by one of the 300 members of Augusta National. Know a member?

9. Work for Augusta National. Employees are allowed one round a year on the course.

So there you have it, nine ways to play Augusta National… good luck!

