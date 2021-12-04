Tiger Woods Considering Return At PNC Championship In A Fortnight

Tiger Woods has made a miraculous comeback since his serious car crash in February. From revealing that amputation was "on the table," to hitting full shots on the range at the Hero World Challenge, the golfing marvel continues to amaze.

With the 45-year-old being videoed and pictured more on the golf course, attention has obviously turned to when he will make his return to competition, with Woods stating his intention to return to the PGA Tour, but on a part time basis.

Now though, it seems there may be a possibility of a return a lot sooner than we think, with golf.com reporting that Woods is seriously considering playing the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, who Woods was pictured with a few times watching him play junior tournaments as he recovered.

According to sources, one person familiar with Woods’ progress said he’d “test it next week and make a call.” He plans to make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating the readiness of both his body and swing.

Tiger and Charlie finished 7th in their debut in the event in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Woods has been videoed and pictured swinging it on the range, it still doesn't display the full story, with his sessions getting longer due to added breaks, and his stamina down due to the recovery and rehab of the accident.

There are a number of factors that give a positive outlook on a possible appearance though. Firstly the PNC Championship gets underway on the 18th - 19th December and Woods would be able to use a cart in the event.

The tournament is also only two rounds (plus two practice rounds) And because of the format, in which the team can select either player’s tee shot, Charlie could find the fairway from the forward tees and Tiger wouldn’t even have to hit, saving his energy instead for short-iron approaches.

Full swing Woods. pic.twitter.com/oTAoL7eeCaDecember 2, 2021 See more

As well as that, we've heard his close friend, Justin Thomas, also mention it on the No Laying Up podcast, with other voices from the golfing world like Eamon Lynch, Notah Begay and Brandel Chamblee reporting the possibility, with Chamblee even stating there was “not a doubt in my mind” that Woods would play.

One last point is that Retief Goosen and his son withdrew from the event with their spot being filled by Team Beem. This meant that the current field stands at 19 in what is a 20-team field event. That means there is still one spot open...