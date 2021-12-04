Tiger Woods Considering Return At PNC Championship In A Fortnight
Tiger Woods had revealed his intention to return to the PGA Tour on a part-time basis, but now, it seems we may possibly seem him a lot sooner...
By Matt Cradock
Tiger Woods has made a miraculous comeback since his serious car crash in February. From revealing that amputation was "on the table," to hitting full shots on the range at the Hero World Challenge, the golfing marvel continues to amaze.
With the 45-year-old being videoed and pictured more on the golf course, attention has obviously turned to when he will make his return to competition, with Woods stating his intention to return to the PGA Tour, but on a part time basis.
Now though, it seems there may be a possibility of a return a lot sooner than we think, with golf.com reporting that Woods is seriously considering playing the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, who Woods was pictured with a few times watching him play junior tournaments as he recovered.
According to sources, one person familiar with Woods’ progress said he’d “test it next week and make a call.” He plans to make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating the readiness of both his body and swing.
Although Woods has been videoed and pictured swinging it on the range, it still doesn't display the full story, with his sessions getting longer due to added breaks, and his stamina down due to the recovery and rehab of the accident.
There are a number of factors that give a positive outlook on a possible appearance though. Firstly the PNC Championship gets underway on the 18th - 19th December and Woods would be able to use a cart in the event.
The tournament is also only two rounds (plus two practice rounds) And because of the format, in which the team can select either player’s tee shot, Charlie could find the fairway from the forward tees and Tiger wouldn’t even have to hit, saving his energy instead for short-iron approaches.
Full swing Woods. pic.twitter.com/oTAoL7eeCaDecember 2, 2021
As well as that, we've heard his close friend, Justin Thomas, also mention it on the No Laying Up podcast, with other voices from the golfing world like Eamon Lynch, Notah Begay and Brandel Chamblee reporting the possibility, with Chamblee even stating there was “not a doubt in my mind” that Woods would play.
One last point is that Retief Goosen and his son withdrew from the event with their spot being filled by Team Beem. This meant that the current field stands at 19 in what is a 20-team field event. That means there is still one spot open...
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Footjoy StaSof Winter Gloves Review
Pairs of Winter Gloves have a habit of being synthetic and not lasting long, these leather-fleece combination stunners really are show stoppers
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Best Christmas Golf Gifts
Our best Christmas golf gifts guide with ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Martin Hopley •
-
Tiger Woods Pledges Allegiance To PGA Tour - "That's Where My Legacy Is"
Tiger Woods spoke to the media at the Hero World Challenge, stating that he would always support the PGA Tour.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Tiger Woods Confirms Intent To Return To PGA Tour Following Serious February Car Crash
The 15-time Major champion revealed his intentions to return to the PGA Tour, stating he would "pick and choose" the events he features in.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Tiger Woods 2005 Masters: Chris DiMarco Reflects On ’That Chip'
2005 runner-up, Chris DiMarco, looks back on 'that chip', when Tiger produced one of The Masters' most memorable moments
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Farmers Insurance Open Preview, TV Times
Jason Day is defending champion and Tiger Woods starts
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Opinion: Why this was Tiger’s greatest ever win
Neil Tappin looks back over the last 18 months of Tiger's life on and off the golf course to explain why this was Tiger’s greatest ever win
By Neil Tappin •
-
Woods and Rose are winners at East Lake
Tiger won the Tour Championship, Rose claimed the FedEx Cup
By Fergus Bisset •
-
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at Firestone CC in Ohio
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bryson DeChambeau wins Memorial Tournament
He won his second PGA Tour title in a playoff at Muirfield Village
By Fergus Bisset •