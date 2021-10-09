Tiger Woods was spotted watching his son at a junior golf event in Florida, a near 8-months after his car accident.

Tiger Woods Pictured Watching His Son At Junior Event

Although he wasn’t in attendance to watch the USA’s crushing victory at the Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods was still part of the Americans’ win, sending a good luck text message to the 12 players.

Now, only a few weeks after the Ryder Cup, the 15-time Major champion has been spotted at a junior golf event in Florida, supporting his son Charlie.

Pictured watching him hitting balls on the range, Woods was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right leg and a golf club in hand; the first sighting of Woods in quite some time.

Woods had been pictured back in April watching Charlie at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, just two months after his car crash in February.

The 45-year-old was driving at nearly twice the speed limit prior to his February car crash in LA, with the black box in his car revealing that the vehicle had hit a tree at 75mph, according to the police.

The injuries sustained were serious, with Woods fracturing both the tibula and fibula bones in his right leg, which have been stabilized with a rod. He has also had screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankle.

Now, some eight months after that accident, it seems that Woods is on his way back to recovery, with the golfing world hoping for a swift return for the 82-time PGA Tour winner.