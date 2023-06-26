Thriston Lawrence What's In The Bag?

Thriston Lawrence is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, two of which came in South Africa at the Joburg Open (which was his first win in 2021) and then at the Investec South African Open Championship in 2022.

His other two victories came at the 2022 Omega European Masters and then he ran down Joost Luiten to win the 2023 BMW International Open. That is four wins in a relatively short span of time and we expect more on the horizon. Let's take a look in his bag.

Thriston Lawrence WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 Max with 10.5° loft, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX shaft

5-wood: Ping G430 Max with 18° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana shaft

Utility: Ping G410 Crossover with 20° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV White HY 100 TX shaft

Irons: Ping i230 (4-5), Ping iBlade (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50° S Grind, 54° S Grind & 60° T Grind), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 Max

Lawrence is a Ping staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand at the moment. He starts with a Ping G430 Max driver which is interesting because we usually see professional golfers stick the LST model in. Regardless his model has 10.5 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX shaft.

Read our full Ping G430 Max Driver Review

Fairway Wood

Ping G430 Max

He then also uses a Ping G430 Max as his five-wood as well. It has 18 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana shaft.

Overall when the model was released, we were impressed with Ping's ability to create a fairway wood that continues to deliver exceptional forgiveness and ball speeds that creep up to match some of the longer fairway woods in the game. The sleek look of the G430 Max fairway makes it even more appealing to hit and is certainly one of the best fairway woods available this year.

Read our full Ping G430 Max Fairway Review

Irons

Ping G410 Crossover, Ping i230, Ping iBlade

Moving to the irons Lawrence uses three different models at the moment. He starts with a Ping G410 Crossover which acts as his three-iron. He then has Ping i230's from four-iron to five-iron, and finally the rest of his irons from six-iron down to pitching wedge are Ping iBlade's which are an older model but we still regularly see them out on Tour showing just how trusted they are.

Read our full Ping i230 Iron Review

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0

Lawrence uses three Ping Glide 4.0 wedges at the moment with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft and they are all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. In our testing this wedge looked exceptional but most impressive, however, was how easy it was to spin the golf ball. Even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges. This could well have been down to the new Emery face blast, which adds a little more friction to the hitting surface.

Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review

Putter

Ping PLD Oslo 4 Prototype

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Oslo 4 Prototype. He appears to have had this mallet putter in the bag for a while now and given his success of late, we expect this model to stay in for the foreseeable future.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Lawrence uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball which comes as no surprise to us given how used this ball is out on Tour. In our testing we were most impressed with how much this ball has raised the bar in terms of consistency. Both during our launch monitor testing and out on the course, we felt like the flight was impressively stable and reliable