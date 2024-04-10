How to get 2025 Masters tickets

One of the greatest things about being at the Masters is that you don't get packed in like sardines, which is often the case at a lot of big sporting events. The downside, however, is that demand outweighs supply by some distance – and that means, sadly, tickets are quite hard to come by.

Despite the odds of securing a ticket to a tournament day to be somewhere in the region of 1/200 (as calculated by bookies.com), we would not want to put anyone off going through the application process and trying their luck. You have, as they say, got to be in it to win it.

It’s worth stressing the following: Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any Masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.

The Lottery Opens On June 1

The Masters uses a lottery process to allocate its tickets, and that has yet to open. Set a reminder on your phone, because applications for tickets open on June 1st through June 20th.

Before then, however, you can save some valuable time by logging on and creating an account at tickets.masters.com. It’s essential that you do this, as you can’t apply for tickets without having an account. It’s very straightforward – just enter a few mandatory fields and you’re ready to apply when the lottery opens in June.

Stage one for 2025 Masters tickets application complete (Image credit: Future)

During the application process, you can select which days you’d like tickets for, which includes practice and tournaments days. Even though the odds of being successful are very slim, this process still gives you goose bumps!

Email confirmation from tickets@email.augustanational.com will come through promptly, although this is just a summary of your application – it’s then a case of waiting.

It’s round about mid July when you find out whether you’ve been successful. Those who are will leap with joy; those who aren’t (most of us) will shed a tear or two. The lucky ones have about three weeks to pay.

Not that any email from Augusta National could ever be considered as spam, but do keep an eye on your junk folder. Imagine checking your spam months later and seeing that you were one of the lucky ones.

Buying Masters tickets on the street is not recommended (Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you're thinking of buying off a scalper (ticket tout) near Augusta, maybe think again. There are many stories to be told by those who have been scammed. The ticket ‘stands’ on Washington Road might give the impression you can swap and buy tickets like they were some kind of village festival, but this isn’t really the case.

Our advice is to take your chance in the lottery when that opens on June 1st, 2025. Good luck!