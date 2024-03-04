Report: The Masters To Offer $17,000 Per Ticket Hospitality Experience
A new hospitality venue, Map & Flag, is reportedly opening for the 2024 tournament - but a weekly pass doesn't come cheap
The Masters has a reputation for being one of the exclusive events in sport, but golf fans with deep pockets can reportedly enjoy new a premium hospitality experience during next month’s first Major of the year.
Per Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, a weekly pass for the new Map & Flag hospitality venue, located across Washington Road within walking distance of Augusta National, will be available for $17,000 each.
The experience, which was announced by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley before last year’s tournament, is offering an unspecified number of fans prepared to stump up the cash access to the hospitality venue as well as a tournament badge.
Once inside, customers will be able to indulge in premium food and drink options while the action on the course will be shown on its 80 TVs. Meanwhile, the venue will be open between 6.30am and one hour after the end of play each day.
There will be three dining options in its food hall, including The Grille, with breakfast and lunch/dinner options promising “masterfully crafted sandwiches.” There are also the options of The Carvery, which, as its name suggests, will have meat-based offerings, and The Marketplace, with choices including coffee, donuts and pastries, salads, charcuterie and cheese selections.
The venue, which is reportedly be 26,000 square feet, also offers an outdoor garden and a merchandise shop, while among its multiple bars will be a sports bar.
Whether the new hospitality experience will rival the revered Berckmans Place at Augusta National, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, is unclear. It may stay that way for some time, too. That’s because, like the rest of the grounds, Sports Business Journal reports that cell phones will not be permitted, and nor will be the taking of photos inside the venue.
The 2024 Masters takes place between 11 and 14 April, where LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm will defend his title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
