Report: The Masters To Offer $17,000 Per Ticket Hospitality Experience

The Masters has a reputation for being one of the exclusive events in sport, but golf fans with deep pockets can reportedly enjoy new a premium hospitality experience during next month’s first Major of the year.

Per Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, a weekly pass for the new Map & Flag hospitality venue, located across Washington Road within walking distance of Augusta National, will be available for $17,000 each.

The experience, which was announced by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley before last year’s tournament, is offering an unspecified number of fans prepared to stump up the cash access to the hospitality venue as well as a tournament badge.

Once inside, customers will be able to indulge in premium food and drink options while the action on the course will be shown on its 80 TVs. Meanwhile, the venue will be open between 6.30am and one hour after the end of play each day.

There will be three dining options in its food hall, including The Grille, with breakfast and lunch/dinner options promising “masterfully crafted sandwiches.” There are also the options of The Carvery, which, as its name suggests, will have meat-based offerings, and The Marketplace, with choices including coffee, donuts and pastries, salads, charcuterie and cheese selections.

The venue, which is reportedly be 26,000 square feet, also offers an outdoor garden and a merchandise shop, while among its multiple bars will be a sports bar.

Whether the new hospitality experience will rival the revered Berckmans Place at Augusta National, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, is unclear. It may stay that way for some time, too. That’s because, like the rest of the grounds, Sports Business Journal reports that cell phones will not be permitted, and nor will be the taking of photos inside the venue.

The 2024 Masters takes place between 11 and 14 April, where LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm will defend his title.