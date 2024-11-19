Mike Tirico Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Broadcasting Legend
The American sports commentator stands at the top echelon of broadcasting
Mike Tirico is one of the finest broadcasters in America, someone who you’d 100 per cent want on your quiz team.
As well as covering golf around the globe, the man from Queens has worked on the number of the biggest sports events, including the Olympics and the Super Bowl.
Here are 16 things to know about the NBC Sports golf broadcaster.
1. Michael Todd Tirico was born on December 13, 1966 in Queens, New York.
2. He was raised as the only child of Donald and Maria Tirico in an Italian-American family.
3. In 1987, he received the Bob Costas scholarship, awarded to a promising student in broadcast journalism.
4. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1988.
5. He started his career at WTVH-TV serving as the play-by-play commentator for Syracuse sports from 1987-1991.
6. On the radio, Tirico co-hosted the short-lived “The Mike Tirico Show” with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN Radio.
7. He joined NBC in 2016 after a long spell with ESPN, starting in 1991.
8. Tirico has covered a lot of major soccer tournaments. His last role with ESPN involved him working on Euro 2016.
9. He is currently the NFL play-by-play announcer on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
10. In 2024, he hosted coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris for NBC for the fourth time.
He previously served as the primetime host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
11. In September 2024, he began his third season as the play-by-play voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
12. Tirico says he no longer enters the media ballot to play Augusta National on the Monday following The Masters.
Having had his name drawn out before, he doesn’t want to deny someone else the opportunity (Good man, Mike. Good man).
13. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tirico's net worth is $14 million.
14. Tirico has been nominated for seven Sports Emmy Awards as Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host, winning in 2022 and 2023.
15. Tirico lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
16. With his wife Debbie, Tirico has a son named Jordan and a daughter named Cammi.
