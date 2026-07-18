Bryson DeChambeau 'Disappointed' With Open Rules Penalty

Bryson DeChambeau says he is "disappointed" with his two-stroke penalty at The Open for a breach of Rule 8.1.

The two-time Major champion was deemed to have inadvertently improved the path of his swing by trampling down fescue rough to the right of the 5th hole.

His bogey was turned into a triple-bogey, causing his score to fall from seven-under to five-under.

DeChambeau spent over an hour deliberating with officials, which included a return to the exact scene of the alleged rules break, before walking past on-site media and heading for the driving range.

He was being asked if he would be playing 'tomorrow' but remained tight-lipped.

He spent 45 minutes hitting balls in the pitch dark before leaving at around 10.30pm local time.

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While he did not give his take on the ruling, a short social media post told us he was disappointed with the ruling and also that he did not agree with it.

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He seemingly confirmed he would be playing in round three after reports of him considering whether to withdraw from the event.

"Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it," he wrote on social media.

Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it.July 17, 2026

After three consecutive missed cuts in Majors, DeChambeau has been brilliant at the 154th Open so far.

He begins round three just three strokes behind leader Lucas Herbert and will play in the third-to-last group alongside Sam Burns.