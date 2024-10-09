Ratchanon Chantananuwat Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Thai Golfer

Ratchanon Chantananuwat burst onto the scene with an Asian Tour win at the age of 15, and he has continued progressing since - here's what we know about the Thai prodigy

Ratchanon Chantananuwat takes a shot at the US Amateur
Ratchanon Chantananuwat is regarded as a prodigy
Ratchanon Chantananuwat created headlines when he won an Asian Tour event as a 15-year-old, and during his young career since then, he has continued his progression with all the signs that he has the potential to ultimately become one of the world's best players. 

Here are 15 things to know about the Thai prodigy.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat Facts

1. Ratchanon Chantananuwat was born on 4 March 2007 in Bangkok, Thailand.

2. He first played at the age of three using plasic balls and a club.

3. Per CNN.com, he came last in his first tournament at the age of four. He said: “I saw the kid who got the trophy and I got really, really jealous. I didn’t know why I didn’t get one, so I was really upset. Then my dad had to explain to me how he won, so he got the trophy.” 

He won the trophy the next time he played the event.

4. In April 2022, he won the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in his homeland, beating Tom Kim by two shots.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat with the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup trophy

Aged 15, Ratchanon Chantananuwat won the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup

5. That was the culmination of a run that saw him make the cut in all of his first seven Asian Tour starts.

6. The win meant he became the youngest player to win an event on a tour recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking at the age of 15 years and 37 days.

7. In 2023, he played in The Amateur and reached the semi-finals.

8. He was in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf tournament held at London’s Centurion Club in 2022. He shot 11-over for the tournament to finish T38. That was higher than eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat takes a shot at LIV Golf London at Centurion

Ratchanon Chantananuwat played in the first LIV Golf event

9. Because Chantananuwat was an amateur at the time, it didn’t subject him to the PGA Tour suspensions that were handed to many other players who joined the circuit. He told Golf Digest that had been deliberate, saying: “That’s one reason why I haven’t turned pro. I want to keep my options open.

“For the past century America has been the center of golf. College is there. And so is the PGA Tour. Again, those are reasons to go to college in the States. Regardless of what happens in the future, the best tour will likely be there.”

10. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings is sixth.

11. His father is his caddie and has also coached him.

12. In 2023, it was reported he would follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Rose Zhang by joining Stanford University.

13. His nickname is TK – a combination of the initials of his parents.

14. He has been mentored by eight-time DP World Tour winner Thongchai Jaidee since they met in 2019.

15. He was back in the spotlight in October 2024 as part of the Stanford team competing in Notah Begay’s televised NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Full NameRatchanon Chantananuwat
Born4 March 2007 - Bangko, kThailand
CollegeStanford
Wins1
Career-high WAGR6th

Ratchanon Chantananuwat Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventTourScore
2022 Trust Golf Asian Mixed CupAsian Tour-20 (two shots)
