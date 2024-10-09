Ratchanon Chantananuwat Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Thai Golfer
Ratchanon Chantananuwat burst onto the scene with an Asian Tour win at the age of 15, and he has continued progressing since - here's what we know about the Thai prodigy
Ratchanon Chantananuwat created headlines when he won an Asian Tour event as a 15-year-old, and during his young career since then, he has continued his progression with all the signs that he has the potential to ultimately become one of the world's best players.
Here are 15 things to know about the Thai prodigy.
Ratchanon Chantananuwat Facts
1. Ratchanon Chantananuwat was born on 4 March 2007 in Bangkok, Thailand.
2. He first played at the age of three using plasic balls and a club.
3. Per CNN.com, he came last in his first tournament at the age of four. He said: “I saw the kid who got the trophy and I got really, really jealous. I didn’t know why I didn’t get one, so I was really upset. Then my dad had to explain to me how he won, so he got the trophy.”
He won the trophy the next time he played the event.
4. In April 2022, he won the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in his homeland, beating Tom Kim by two shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. That was the culmination of a run that saw him make the cut in all of his first seven Asian Tour starts.
6. The win meant he became the youngest player to win an event on a tour recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking at the age of 15 years and 37 days.
7. In 2023, he played in The Amateur and reached the semi-finals.
8. He was in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf tournament held at London’s Centurion Club in 2022. He shot 11-over for the tournament to finish T38. That was higher than eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger.
9. Because Chantananuwat was an amateur at the time, it didn’t subject him to the PGA Tour suspensions that were handed to many other players who joined the circuit. He told Golf Digest that had been deliberate, saying: “That’s one reason why I haven’t turned pro. I want to keep my options open.
“For the past century America has been the center of golf. College is there. And so is the PGA Tour. Again, those are reasons to go to college in the States. Regardless of what happens in the future, the best tour will likely be there.”
10. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings is sixth.
11. His father is his caddie and has also coached him.
12. In 2023, it was reported he would follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Rose Zhang by joining Stanford University.
13. His nickname is TK – a combination of the initials of his parents.
14. He has been mentored by eight-time DP World Tour winner Thongchai Jaidee since they met in 2019.
15. He was back in the spotlight in October 2024 as part of the Stanford team competing in Notah Begay’s televised NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors.
Ratchanon Chantananuwat Bio
|Full Name
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|Born
|4 March 2007 - Bangko, kThailand
|College
|Stanford
|Wins
|1
|Career-high WAGR
|6th
Ratchanon Chantananuwat Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2022 Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup
|Asian Tour
|-20 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Women's Golf Polo Shirts Under $40… You Can’t Go Wrong!
Our women's editor doesn't want you to miss out on a selection of heavily discounted polo shirts from the leading brands
By Alison Root Published
-
Wyndham Clark Defends US Behaviour During Presidents Cup 'CussGate'
The Team US player has defended claims that members of the US team cursed at him during the Royal Montreal match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mason Andersen Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Mason Andersen only turned professional in 2022, but he already has a win and a PGA Tour card - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Henrik Stenson Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Pro Golfer
Discover more about Swedish golf pro Henrik Stenson via these facts regarding his life and career in the game
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Ricky Castillo made a big impression in college golf, and he soon began making waves in the professional game - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brian Campbell Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Brian Campbell has secured a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Karl Vilips Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Get to know Karl Vilips better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Braden Thornberry Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Get to know Braden Thornberry better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Kevin Velo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about the PGA Tour pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Kevin Roy Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Discover more about the American pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published