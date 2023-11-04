Report: 16-Year-Old Amateur Star To Follow In Steps Of Tiger Woods And Rose Zhang

16-year-old amateur sensation, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, looks set to make an early move to play college golf, with the Thai golfer reportedly offered a spot at Stanford University in the fall of 2024.

Chantananuwat made headlines in 2022 when, at the age of 15, he became the youngest male player to win an event on a major Tour with victory at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in Thailand.

The Thai golfer also made an appearance in LIV Golf's inaugural event in London in 2022 - playing alongside Phil Mickelson for the HyFlyers - but returned to the amateur ranks soon after.

Now, though, the World No. 47 amateur is set to make the move to America, with the Californian university offering him a spot on their golf team a year early, according to golf journalist Joy Chakravarty.

Asia's most exciting talent, Ratchanon Chantananuwat has been accepted at Stanford University and will join the team in the fall of 2024.

Stanford was famously the breeding ground for 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods. More recently, it has also developed a stellar women's program, with Rose Zhang the latest to achieve great success since turning professional.

Chantananuwat has continued to compete in professional events since his dalliance with LIV Golf, finishing T38 in the DP World Tour's Thailand Classic back in February, but the 16-year-old has always had an eye on college, and Stanford in particular.

“I love school. I really want to go to college, and I don’t think that will ever change," Chantananuwat said back in 2022, when he played in LIV's first event at Centurion Club.

"In the States that is. I like California. So Stanford would be the dream. But I have to see exactly what grades I get and what options I then have. What will be important, wherever I end up, is getting the right school and golf balance. I want to be somewhere I will be happy."