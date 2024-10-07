NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch

The inaugural NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors features teams from four of the most successful US universities in what promises to be two days of enthralling action in New Mexico.

The event is hosted by four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III, and he certainly has high hopes for it, saying it will be “the largest and most prestigious golf event to be contested in New Mexico since UNM hosted the NCAA championships.”

Here are some of the essential details about the event.

NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors Format

The contest, which takes place on October 8 and 9, features a round-robin style match play between the four competing teams, who will have five male and female players on each.

Winning teams in each match will claim one point, with 0.5 points for a tie and 0 points for a loss.

Each team will play 36 holes on the first day and 18 holes on the final day. The competition will crown men's, women's and a university champion combining the points of the men's and women's matches.

The opening morning session sees a shotgun start with twosomes featuring male and females from all four teams on the course.

The afternoon session will see foursomes matches with one male and one female from the same university competing against one male and one female from another university. The male and female will play individual matches, but their combined performance contributes to their university’s overall score.

Four-time Major winner Notah Begay III is the host (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second day features the same format of pairings as Tuesday. Again, men and women will play their own matches, but the points they earn will be combined to determine the overall team champion.

At the end of the second day, there will be a men’s team champion, a women’s team champion and a combined university champion.

Which Teams Are Playing In The NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors?

Teams from the University of New Mexico, Stanford University, New Mexico State University and the University of Texas will compete.

Tuesday 8 October Morning Session:

University of New Mexico vs Stanford University

New Mexico State University vs University of Texas

Tuesday 8 October Afternoon Session:

New Mexico State University vs Stanford University

University of New Mexico vs University of Texas

Wednesday 9 October:

Stanford University vs University of Texas

University of New Mexico vs New Mexico State University

How To Watch The NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors

The event is being broadcast on the Golf Channel and Peacock. Here are the timings (ET).

