NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
A new match play contest featuring teams from four top universities comes from Twin Warriors in New Mexico – here are the details
The inaugural NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors features teams from four of the most successful US universities in what promises to be two days of enthralling action in New Mexico.
The event is hosted by four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III, and he certainly has high hopes for it, saying it will be “the largest and most prestigious golf event to be contested in New Mexico since UNM hosted the NCAA championships.”
Here are some of the essential details about the event.
NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors Format
The contest, which takes place on October 8 and 9, features a round-robin style match play between the four competing teams, who will have five male and female players on each.
Winning teams in each match will claim one point, with 0.5 points for a tie and 0 points for a loss.
Each team will play 36 holes on the first day and 18 holes on the final day. The competition will crown men's, women's and a university champion combining the points of the men's and women's matches.
The opening morning session sees a shotgun start with twosomes featuring male and females from all four teams on the course.
The afternoon session will see foursomes matches with one male and one female from the same university competing against one male and one female from another university. The male and female will play individual matches, but their combined performance contributes to their university’s overall score.
The second day features the same format of pairings as Tuesday. Again, men and women will play their own matches, but the points they earn will be combined to determine the overall team champion.
At the end of the second day, there will be a men’s team champion, a women’s team champion and a combined university champion.
Which Teams Are Playing In The NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors?
Teams from the University of New Mexico, Stanford University, New Mexico State University and the University of Texas will compete.
Tuesday 8 October Morning Session:
- University of New Mexico vs Stanford University
- New Mexico State University vs University of Texas
Tuesday 8 October Afternoon Session:
- New Mexico State University vs Stanford University
- University of New Mexico vs University of Texas
Wednesday 9 October:
- Stanford University vs University of Texas
- University of New Mexico vs New Mexico State University
How To Watch The NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors
The event is being broadcast on the Golf Channel and Peacock. Here are the timings (ET).
- Tuesday 8 October: 5.30pm-8.30pm
- Wednesday 9 October: 4.30pm-7.30pm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
