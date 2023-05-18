'A Disgrace' - Fans Blast PGA Championship Beer Prices... Again

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their disgust over the eye-watering price of a pint of beer

Golf fans will usually part with a good chunk of cash to watch the world's best golfers without kicking up too much of a fuss, but they'll get angry when they feel like they are being taken advantage of where food and drinks are concerned - especially when it comes to the cost of a pint of beer. 

The start of the 105th PGA Championship was delayed because of fog, but fans had been enjoying  - or not as it seems - having a cold one during the practice days. And it was on one of these warm-up days that the outrageous cost of a pint came to light - $17 to be precise.

One fan was injured when hit by an errant tee shot struck by Joel Dahmen, who dished out a $100 bill for the wounded spectator and said: "I got your beers today." It turns out that that will just be enough to buy five beers. This is plenty of ale, of course, but one would expect a bit more change from a $100 bill than $15 - and it's not clear whether that figure includes tax.

By contrast, the cost of a beer (not a full pint) at The Masters was around about the $5 mark, although this is the one golf tournament where fans, or patrons as they are known at Augusta National, are not asked to pay through-the-roof prices on concessions. And fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions, with many calling it "disgusting." 

The price of beer was also in the spotlight last year in Oklahoma, when a Stella Artois was priced at $19. This prompted a number of players to call out the PGA of America, with Justin Thomas tweeting: "Gotta treat the fans better than that!"

Kerry Haigh, the Chief Championships Officer, ended up issuing a statement, which said: "We’re comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."

It does appear, at least, that the prices have come down a fraction for this year's tournament. Once again, though, those planning to enjoy more than one or two alcoholic beverages are just going to have to fork out. 

