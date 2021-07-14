GM Tipster Jeremy Chapman lists a four-way acca for day one plus one extra three ball tip...

Open Championship Round One Three Ball Betting Tips 2021

Richard Bland, the 48-year-old who finally made his European Tour breakthrough at the 478th attempt in last month’s British Masters then led the world’s best at the halfway point of the US Open, has the honour of hitting the first shot of the 149th Open.

Off at 6.35am in an all-English threeball alongside Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage, his new-found self-confidence can get him home at 6/4.

Related: Open Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Put him a Sandwich Yankee with 4/6 banker Padraig Harrington, Travelers winner Harris English and underrated American Johannes Veerman, a tasty 12/5 chance considering he’s 30 under par in finishing third at the Irish Open and eighth at the Scottish.

He’s in the form of his life and may need to be against Jason Day, a former world No. 1, and Dutch ace Joost Luiten.

But injury-prone Day isn’t the golfer he was five years ago and is a very beatable favourite.

First-day Acca: Bland 6/4 at 6.35, English 20/21 at 10.42, Veerman 12/5 at 12,20 and Harrington 4/6 at 12.42 with Bet365.

If you want to stick one more in, try Matt Kuchar at 9/5.

He partners Max Homa and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson, who is having a nightmare of a year.

To be fair, Kuchar isn’t’ doing a whole lot better but he did make the semi-final of the Dell Match Play and followed that with top-20s at Heritage and the Nelson.

Homa’s 2021 form has been superior to both his better-known playmates – winner at Riviera, sixth at Valspar and Memorial – but missed all three cuts in the Majors and is not the straightest off the tee.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Open Championship Round One Three Ball Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets