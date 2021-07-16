The Texan put the new Titleist T100 irons in the bag for this week's Open

Jordan Spieth Explains Open Championship Iron Switch

Jordan Spieth looks set to contend for a second Claret Jug this weekend at The Open and he is doing so with a brand new set of irons in the bag.

Before his flight to England last weekend, the Titleist Brand Ambassador added a new set of T-Series T100 irons.

The 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year is playing the new T100 4-9 irons with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts, alongside a T200 2-iron (Graphite Design Tour AD D1 105 X).

Interestingly, it was at the Open Championship in 2019 that Spieth made the switch to the original T100 models.

Much like 2019, he has spent the last couple weeks at home testing the new irons, dialling them in for competition, with Titleist’s Director of Players Promotions J.J. Van Wezenbeeck.

Speaking on the switch, Van Wezenbeeck said: “When we first introduced the new T100’s to Jordan in Dallas, he commented immediately on the look and feel, how well they went through the turf, and how consistently they were flying.

“Talking with him last week, as he was working through the set, he said his ball speeds were extremely consistent, and he was really happy from a visual standpoint.”

“First thing you notice is how they look, kind of the backside of the iron,” Spieth said.

“You could see the color just kind of more matted out, and then a really clean back to it.

“Just very simple – stays looking almost like a blade with the forgiveness of a cavity back.

“I don’t understand why you’d play any other iron to be honest.

“I joke around, ‘I’m not good enough to play the blades,’ but in reality, I think we’re just being smarter.”

Spieth opened with a 65 (-5) in the opening round at Royal St George’s and is seeking to win his second Open and fourth Major this weekend.