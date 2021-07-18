Morikawa's caddie J.J Jakovac was celebrating his 39th birthday as his employer lifted the Claret Jug.

Morikawa Gets Open Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Caddie

Collin Morikawa may have just won his second major in eight appearances, but he still had time to conduct a rendition of happy birthday for his caddie J.J Jakovac who was celebrating his 39th birthday.

Morikawa was making his winners speech in front of a packed crowd at Royal St. George’s when he thanked his long-term caddie for his work and mentioned he was celebrating his birthday.

The crowd then broke out into an impromptu – if out of time – rendition of happy birthday as Morikawa gleefully conducted the grandstand.

Related: Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Caddie?

The crowd may have been slightly out of time, but it was a heart warming moment in what was a humbled victory speech

Morikawa suggested the evening’s celebrations would be as much for Jakovac’s birthday as it is for his victory.

When asked what they’d be drinking tonight, he said, “I don’t know. It’s JJ’s birthday. I’m going to let him decide.”

It was a charismatic and engaging speech from the now two-time Major champ, something which certainly encouraged the Open crowd to begin singing to his caddie.

Jakovac has been on the bag of Morikawa since 2019 and has been on the bag for his 2020 PGA Championship win and now his Open Championship victory.

The two paired up back in 2019 whilst Jakovac spotted the talent of the young American when he was at home in California.

He recognised the up and coming talent of Morikawa and asked an agent friend to get in touch with Morikawa’s team about the prospect of teaming up together.

Related: Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend?

They eventually met at the US Open sectional qualifier for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. Morikawa qualified and the rest is history.