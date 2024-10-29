Who Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Titles?

The NCAA Division I Championship is the biggest tournament in college golf – here are the teams and individuals who have won it the most often through the years

Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw at the NCAA Division I Championship
Ben Crenshaw shared the title with Tom Kite in 1972 on his way to a record three victories
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The NCAA Division I Championship is the biggest event in college golf and the culmination of a season that includes conference championships and NCAA regionals. The men's and women's winners each season are assured of a place in the history books, but which individuals and teams have won it the most often?

In men's college golf, the tournament was overseen by the National Intercollegiate Golf Association between its inception in 1897 and 1938, when the NCAA took over.

Only two players have won the men's championship three times, and both in the NCAA era. The first was Ben Crenshaw of the University of Texas. His first title came in 1971 at Tucson National Golf Club, where he finished 15-under and helped his school claim its maiden NCAA Division I title along the way.

The next year, the event moved to Florida's Cape Coral Golf Club, where the Longhorns again won the team title, with Crenshaw one of the main drivers of that success as he claimed his second successive individual title, albeit sharing it with University of Texas teammate Tom Kite after the pair finished on nine-under.

In 1973, Crenshaw had the title all to himself at Stillwater Country Club, although on that occasion, Florida took the team honors.

Given the difficulty of winning one NCAA Division I Championship title, let alone three, it probably seemed implausible that Crenshaw's record would be matched anytime soon, but 16 years after his last triumph, Arizona State's Phil Mickelson had arrived on the scene.

At Oak Tree Country Club in Oklahoma in 1989, Mickelson finished on 17-under for the tournament to claim victory, and the year after he did it again, this time at Innisbrook Island Course in Florida, where seven-under was enough as his university took the team title.

In 1991, his run was halted by UNLV Rebels player Warren Schutte, who won the individual title, but he returned to winning ways a year later at UNM Championship Golf Course in Arizona, as Arizona State once again took the team honors.

Phil Mickelson takes a shot during an NCAA tournament

Phil Mickelson matched Ben Crenshaw's three titles in 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the NCAA era, Houston has the most men’s team titles, with 16, albeit the most recent came in 1985. However, taking into account all editions of the championship since 1897, Yale tops the list with 21 despite the last of its titles coming in 1943.

The women's NCAA Division I Championship has a shorter history than the men's, having only begun in 1982, and in the ensuing 42 years, only one player has won the individual title more than once.

That honor fell to Stanford's Rose Zhang, who produced a six-under for the event to claim the 2022 title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona as her school took the team title. She then repeated the feat in 2023 with a 10-under at California's Omni La Costa Resort & Spa as Wake Forest won the team title. That win surpassed Tiger Woods' Stanford wins record in the process.

Rose Zhang takes a shot at the NCAA Division I Championship

Rose Zhang is the only women's golfer to win the title twice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arizona State leads the way in women's team NCAA Division I Championship titles, with eight between 1990 and 2017, while Duke is a close second, having amassed seven titles between 1999 and 2019.

Most NCAA Division I Titles - Team And Individuals

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Men's Team Titles (1939-2024)
WinsTeam
16 Houston
11Oklahoma State
7Stanford
5LSU
5Florida
4North Texas
4Texas
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Women's Team Titles (1982-2024)
WinsTeam
8Arizona State
7Duke
3Arizona
3San Jose State
3Stanford
3UCLA
3USC
2Florida
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Men's Individual Titles (1939-2024)
WinsPlayer
3Ben Crenshaw (1971, 1972, 1973)
3Phil Mickelson (1989, 1990. 1992)
2Richard Crawford (1959, 1960)
2Richard Crawford (1976, 1977)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Women's Individual Titles (1982-2024)
WinsPlayer
2Rose Zhang (2022, 2023)
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸