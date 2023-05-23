Rose Zhang Surpasses Tiger Woods With Second NCAA Individual Championship
The 19-year-old has now claimed more wins as a Stanford University golfer than Tiger Woods
Rose Zhang has surpassed the number of wins Tiger Woods achieved as a Stanford University golfer. The 19-year-old did so after becoming the first women’s player to win two NCAA individual titles following victory in the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship.
Zhang claimed a one-shot win over the University of Southern California’s Catherine Park at Grayhawk despite starting her round four shots adrift of the lead. That was enough to see her surpass the record number of individual titles as a Stanford University golfer, moving her onto 12, one more than Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy and 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.
🚨🏌🏼♀️BACK TO BACK CHAMP — Rose Zhang makes history! She’s the first player to win 2 Women’s Individual NCAA Championships. pic.twitter.com/XiO1vrVdZ8May 23, 2023
Zhang’s status as one of the game’s rising stars was further cemented as the win also saw her tie the record for most NCAA victories in a season with eight, moving her alongside one of the best female golfers of all time, Lorena Ochoa, who went on to claim 27 LPGA Tour wins, including two Majors.
Following her latest victory, the American seemed almost lost for words. She told the Golf Channel: “It's hard to process because when you're chasing from behind, you really don't know what is happening until everything's completed, until everything's done. I genuinely just – I can't believe this is all happening, and it's just, it's just simple to say that I'm super grateful.”
Zhang also admitted that she had been unsure of her standing on the leaderboard with one hole to play. Beginning the 72nd hole one shot ahead, she had planned to take on the par 5 18th in two shots to the green until her home Anne Walker explained the situation.
She said: “I didn’t even know what was going on. When I was walking down 18 and started to drive, coach was like: ‘You should lay up,' and I was confused. I had 198 out and I really had the ‘I need to go for it’ mentality. And she was like: ‘No, you’ve got a one-stroke lead.’ So I was like: 'Oh, maybe I’ll second guess everything that I just thought in that moment.' I can’t believe this happened.”
The victory continues a memorable year for the World No.1 women’s amateur after she also won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a dramatic playoff over Jenny Bae last month.
Among her other achievements, Zhang competed in the US Women's Open in 2019 aged 16. The year after, she claimed her best finish in a Major to date with a tie for 11th in the Chevron Championship. The same year, she won the US Women's Amateur.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Joel Tadman tests this feature-packed stand bag out on the golf course over multiple rounds and reports back on the experience
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the Charles Schwab Challenge
Lock in this $150 DraftKings promo code, and you will lock in a guaranteed 30-1 win on the PGA Tour this weekend!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Wins 15th LPGA Tour Title After Minjee Lee Three-Putt
The Korean defeated Minjee Lee in a playoff at the Founders Cup in New Jersey
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
14-Year-Old Makes 25-Foot Birdie Putt To Qualify For US Women's Open
Teenager amateur Angela Zhang makes big putt to qualify for US Women's Open at Pebble Beach just days after 14th birthday
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Cognizant Founders Cup Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Minjee Lee defends her title as a top-quality field competes for a share of a substantial purse
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods' Former Caddie Joe LaCava Working For World No.1 Nelly Korda
LaCava is standing in for Nelly Korda's usual caddie at this week's Cognizant Founders Cup
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Nine-Year-Old Attempts To Qualify For US Women's Open
Brazilian Bella Simoes is hoping to become the youngest-ever qualifier for the Major
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Hopes Women's Game Can Grow Without LIV Golf
The 33-year-old has reservations about the idea of LIV Golf introducing a women's circuit
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Thailand Outclass Australia To Claim International Crown
The four-player team won all three matches against the Australians to cap an outstanding four days
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Purse, Prize Money And Teams 2023
Some of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, compete as eight international teams of four play for a $2m purse
By Mike Hall • Published