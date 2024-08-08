Morgane Metraux Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Pro Golfer

Morgane Metraux is an up-and-coming Swiss golfing star on the Ladies European Tour who can already count herself as a winner in the professional ranks. Discover more about her life and career so far via these facts.

Morgane Metraux Facts

1. Metraux was born in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 18, 1997.

2. She began playing golf at the age of 10.

3. Her sister, Kim, also began playing around that time and is now also an LET member.

4. Metraux played in her first international event at the 2012 Junior Open Championship when she was just 15. She made the cut and soon became part of the Swiss national set-up.

5. She competed for Switzerland at both the 2014 and 2016 Espirito Santo Trophy alongside her sister. The Swiss won silver at the latter tournament behind South Korea.

6. As an amateur, Metraux qualified for the 2017 US Women's Open - so far, her only appearance in that particular Major.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Metraux's handicap before turning pro was +4.7.

8. She turned professional in May 2018.

9. The lowest score of her career, either amateur or professional was an 11-under round of (62) at the 2018 Lipperswil Swiss Golf Pro-Am.

10. Metraux's hobbies include skiing, playing badminton, playing the piano, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

A post shared by Morgane Metraux (@morganemetraux) A photo posted by on

11. She graduated from Auguste Piccard sports High School in Biology and Chemistry with a minor in Sports Studies.

12. Metraux attended Florida State University and graduated with a Bachelors in Business Management, Suma Cum Laude Honors.

13. During her junior year at Florida State, she won three times individually and six times with her team. Metraux earned All-America honors for both her junior and senior years.

14. She can speak French, English, and German.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Metraux says her biggest strength is her "will to succeed in everything I do and giving 100%."

16. She missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

17. Metraux won her first professional tournament at the Symetra Tour's Island Resort Championship in 2021.

18. That win helped her qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but she opted to withdraw and focus on her professional career instead. The decision ultimately allowed her sister to make her own Olympic debut instead.

A post shared by Morgane Metraux (@morganemetraux) A photo posted by on

19. Metraux once again qualified for the Olympics at Paris 2024 but, this time, decided to take up her place.

20. Metraux earned her LPGA Tour card in 2022 after finishing in the top-10 on the Symetra Tour's season-long money list.

21. She has two Ladies European Tour victories to her name - with the first being the 2022 Ladies Italian Open and the second being the 2024 Jabra Ladies Open.

22. Metraux's best finish at a Major arrived via a T16 result at the 2023 Evian Championship.

Morgane Metraux Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born March 18. 1997 - Lausanne, Switzerland Height 5ft8 (173cm) Turned Professional 2018 Current Tour LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour Former Tour Symetra Tour Professional Wins 3 Career Earnings $1,002,378 Highest Rolex Ranking 116th

Morgane Metraux Pro Wins