Morgane Metraux Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Pro Golfer

Discover more about Swiss professional golfer Morgane Metraux via these facts about her life and career so far

Morgane Metraux smiles during the 2023 Women's Scottish Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Morgane Metraux is an up-and-coming Swiss golfing star on the Ladies European Tour who can already count herself as a winner in the professional ranks. Discover more about her life and career so far via these facts.

Morgane Metraux Facts

1. Metraux was born in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 18, 1997.

2. She began playing golf at the age of 10.

3. Her sister, Kim, also began playing around that time and is now also an LET member.

4. Metraux played in her first international event at the 2012 Junior Open Championship when she was just 15. She made the cut and soon became part of the Swiss national set-up.

5. She competed for Switzerland at both the 2014 and 2016 Espirito Santo Trophy alongside her sister. The Swiss won silver at the latter tournament behind South Korea.

6. As an amateur, Metraux qualified for the 2017 US Women's Open - so far, her only appearance in that particular Major.

7. Metraux's handicap before turning pro was +4.7.

8. She turned professional in May 2018.

9. The lowest score of her career, either amateur or professional was an 11-under round of (62) at the 2018 Lipperswil Swiss Golf Pro-Am.

10. Metraux's hobbies include skiing, playing badminton, playing the piano, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

A post shared by Morgane Metraux (@morganemetraux)

A photo posted by on

11. She graduated from Auguste Piccard sports High School in Biology and Chemistry with a minor in Sports Studies.

12. Metraux attended Florida State University and graduated with a Bachelors in Business Management, Suma Cum Laude Honors.

13. During her junior year at Florida State, she won three times individually and six times with her team. Metraux earned All-America honors for both her junior and senior years.

14. She can speak French, English, and German.

Morgane Metraux reads a putt at the Olympics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Metraux says her biggest strength is her "will to succeed in everything I do and giving 100%."

16. She missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

17. Metraux won her first professional tournament at the Symetra Tour's Island Resort Championship in 2021.

18. That win helped her qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but she opted to withdraw and focus on her professional career instead. The decision ultimately allowed her sister to make her own Olympic debut instead.

A post shared by Morgane Metraux (@morganemetraux)

A photo posted by on

19. Metraux once again qualified for the Olympics at Paris 2024 but, this time, decided to take up her place.

20. Metraux earned her LPGA Tour card in 2022 after finishing in the top-10 on the Symetra Tour's season-long money list.

21. She has two Ladies European Tour victories to her name - with the first being the 2022 Ladies Italian Open and the second being the 2024 Jabra Ladies Open.

22. Metraux's best finish at a Major arrived via a T16 result at the 2023 Evian Championship.

Morgane Metraux Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornMarch 18. 1997 - Lausanne, Switzerland
Height5ft8 (173cm)
Turned Professional2018
Current TourLPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour
Former TourSymetra Tour
Professional Wins3
Career Earnings$1,002,378
Highest Rolex Ranking116th

Morgane Metraux Pro Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventTourWinning Score
2021 Island Resort ChampionshipSymetra Tour-17 (one stroke)
2022 Ladies Italian OpenLadies European Tour-10 (playoff)
2024 Jabra Ladies OpenLadies European Tour-10 (three strokes)
Topics
Women's Golf
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸