Former PGA Tour Pro Matt McQuillan Dies Aged 45

Matt McQuillan has died at the age of 45, the PGA Tour has announced.
Per an online obituary, the Canadian, who hailed from Kingston, Ontario, developed a love for the game at the age of 10, when his dad, Mark, showed him how to swing a club.
He went on to play college golf at Oklahoma State and the University of Georgia before turning professional in 2003.
The early years of McQuillan's professional career were spent on the PGA Tour Canada, with his first victory since leaving the amateur game coming at the 2005 Telus Edmonton Open.
Five years later, he earned his PGA Tour card via Q-School and went on to play 32 times on the circuit, making the cut on nine occasions.
McQuillan also made three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, with the highlight being a tie for third at the 2011 John Deere Classic, where he finished behind winner Steve Stricker and runner-up Kyle Stanley.
Despite that achievement, McQuillan, who reached a career-high world ranking of 330th in October that year, wasn’t able to keep his full PGA Tour card, but he retained conditional status for 2012.
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That season, he made the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in his home province at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, eventually placing T75.
A missed cut at the 2012 Frys.com Open marked the end of McQuillan’s PGA Tour career, although he made sporadic appearances on the PGA Tour Canada between 2013 and 2016 before becoming a teaching professional in his hometown.
No cause of death has been given. However, per the obituary, which describes McQuillan as a “respected golfer, devoted son, hilarious brother, and friend,” he passed away at Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday August 5th “surrounded by family.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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