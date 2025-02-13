Meja Ortengren: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Meja Ortengren is one of the world’s best amateur golfers - here are 10 things to know about her
Meja Ortengren was already building an impressive amateur resume before signing for Stanford, and she hasn’t looked back since heading to the renowned California college. There, she has even bettered an achievement of one of its legends, Rose Zhang, in her freshman year.
Here are 10 things to know about the Swede.
Meja Ortengren Facts
1. Meja Ortengren was born on 3 January 2005 in Linkoping, Sweden.
2. She began playing golf at the age of four.
3. When she was 14, she played in the Hoya Ladies Open on the Swedish Golf Tour, and led after the opening round.
4. After winning the 2021 German Girls Open and Annika Invitational Europe, she was named to the 2021 European Junior Solheim Cup team. She helped Europe beat the US at the match.
5. The same year, she won the Rolex Tournament of Champions – a feat she repeated at the 2022 tournament.
6. She helped Sweden win the 2022 Espirito Santo Trophy, where she tied as individual leader.
7. In the same year, she won the Swedish PGA Championship on the LET Access Series – her first professional title.
8. A year later, she helped the Europeans beat the US in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup.
9. In 2024, she helped Sweden win the the European Nations Cup – Copa Sotogrande
10. In her freshman year at Stanford, she claimed her maiden collegiate win in the 2025 San Diego State Classic, beating Cardinals teammate Paula Martin Sampedro by eight. That margin of victory is thought to be a Stanford record, and beat Rose Zhang's best winning margin of seven for the college.
Meja Ortengren Bio
From
Linkoping, Sweden
College
Stanford University
Highest WAGR
9th
Meja Ortengren College Wins
- 2025 San Diego State Classic
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
