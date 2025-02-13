Meja Ortengren: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Meja Ortengren is one of the world’s best amateur golfers - here are 10 things to know about her

Meja Ortengren takes a shot during the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
Meja Ortengren is one of the best players in college golf
Meja Ortengren was already building an impressive amateur resume before signing for Stanford, and she hasn’t looked back since heading to the renowned California college. There, she has even bettered an achievement of one of its legends, Rose Zhang, in her freshman year.

Here are 10 things to know about the Swede.

Meja Ortengren Facts

1. Meja Ortengren was born on 3 January 2005 in Linkoping, Sweden.

2. She began playing golf at the age of four.

3. When she was 14, she played in the Hoya Ladies Open on the Swedish Golf Tour, and led after the opening round.

4. After winning the 2021 German Girls Open and Annika Invitational Europe, she was named to the 2021 European Junior Solheim Cup team. She helped Europe beat the US at the match.

5. The same year, she won the Rolex Tournament of Champions – a feat she repeated at the 2022 tournament.

6. She helped Sweden win the 2022 Espirito Santo Trophy, where she tied as individual leader.

7. In the same year, she won the Swedish PGA Championship on the LET Access Series – her first professional title.

8. A year later, she helped the Europeans beat the US in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup.

Meja Ortengren takes a shot in the Junior Ryder Cup

Meja Ortengren played for Europe in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. In 2024, she helped Sweden win the the European Nations Cup – Copa Sotogrande

10. In her freshman year at Stanford, she claimed her maiden collegiate win in the 2025 San Diego State Classic, beating Cardinals teammate Paula Martin Sampedro by eight. That margin of victory is thought to be a Stanford record, and beat Rose Zhang's best winning margin of seven for the college.

Meja Ortengren Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally

From

Linkoping, Sweden

College

Stanford University

Highest WAGR

9th

Meja Ortengren College Wins

  • 2025 San Diego State Classic
