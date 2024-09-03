Junior Solheim Cup Results And History
The US has the overall advantage in the biennial match against the Europeans, but how have the results gone over the years?
The Junior Solheim Cup was established in 2002 and offers female players from the US and Europe between the ages of 12 and 18 the chance to to compete in a match that mirrors the Solheim Cup. Like the Solheim Cup, the action features foursomes, four-ball and singles matches, although it is only played over two days rather than three.
Here is how the outcome of the match has gone over its 13 editions so far.
The first edition took place at Oak Ridge Country Club in Minnesota, where the US comprehensively beat the Europeans by 17-7. Many of the players on the two teams eventually went on to successful professional careers, including Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome for the US and Minea Blomqvist and Azahara Munoz for the Europeans.
A year later, the Europeans hosted for the first time, and they got their revenge, albeit in a much tighter manner, winning 12.5-11.5 at Bokskogen Golf Club in Sweden.
In 2005, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda made her Junior Solheim Cup debut, but it was to no avail as the Americans, with Morgan Pressel in the team, ran out 16-8 winners at the Bridgewater Club in Indiana.
Sweden again hosted in 2007, this time at Bastad Golf Club, and the Europeans again made home advantage count with a 14-10 win with a team that included future Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall for the first time.
Just when it seemed home advantage was a crucial factor in the outcome of the Junior Solheim Cup, the US went unbeaten for the next six editions, starting at Aurora Country Club in Illinois in 2009.
Back then, Team USA boasted a debutant by the name of Lexi Thompson, who was joined by fellow future LPGA Tour stars Jessica Korda and Alison Lee against a Team Europe side featuring Leona Maguire and Sophia Popov. The Americans cruised to a 15.5-8.5 win.
The Europeans, by now with players including Charley Hull and Celine Boutier, clawed back some pride at Knightsbrook Golf Resort in Ireland two years later, but a 12-12 tie saw the US retain the cup.
The 2013 edition at Inverness Golf Club in Colorado saw the US, including Andrea Lee, beat the Europeans, which featured Georgia Hall and Emily Kristine Pedersen, by 14.5-9.
The Americans then had their first outright win in Europe, a 13-11 victory at Golf Club St. Leon Rot in Germany.
Two years later, the match returned to the US at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, where the hosts won 14.5-9.5, with future Solheim Cup star Rose Zhang, Lucy Li and Alexa Pano among their notable names. Linn Grant and Esther Heinseleit were among those lining up for the Europeans.
There was no sign of the end of US dominance at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2019, when they again took the honors, this time by 13-11. However, the Europeans finally made a breakthrough two years later at Sylviana Country Club in Ohio - their first win in the US. There, promising stars including Savannah De Bock and Andrea Revuelta, who is also in the 2024 line-up, saw off the US challenge by the same score – 13-11.
In 2023, the Europeans completed their biggest win so far, this time by 15-9 at La Zagaleta in Spain, to leave the overall score 7-4-1 in favor of the US.
Junior Solheim Cup Results: 2002-2023
|Year
|Winning Team
|Score
|2002
|Team USA
|17–7
|2003
|Team Europe
|12.5-11.5
|2005
|Team USA
|16-8
|2007
|Team Europe
|14-10
|2009
|Team USA
|15.5-8.5
|2011
|Team USA
|12-12
|2013
|Team USA
|14.5-9.5
|2015
|Team USA
|13-11
|2017
|Team USA
|14.5-9.5
|2019
|Team USA
|13-11
|2021
|Team Europe
|13-11
|2023
|Team Europe
|15-9
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
