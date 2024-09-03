Junior Solheim Cup Results And History

The Junior Solheim Cup was established in 2002 and offers female players from the US and Europe between the ages of 12 and 18 the chance to to compete in a match that mirrors the Solheim Cup. Like the Solheim Cup, the action features foursomes, four-ball and singles matches, although it is only played over two days rather than three.

Here is how the outcome of the match has gone over its 13 editions so far.



The first edition took place at Oak Ridge Country Club in Minnesota, where the US comprehensively beat the Europeans by 17-7. Many of the players on the two teams eventually went on to successful professional careers, including Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome for the US and Minea Blomqvist and Azahara Munoz for the Europeans.

A year later, the Europeans hosted for the first time, and they got their revenge, albeit in a much tighter manner, winning 12.5-11.5 at Bokskogen Golf Club in Sweden.

In 2005, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda made her Junior Solheim Cup debut, but it was to no avail as the Americans, with Morgan Pressel in the team, ran out 16-8 winners at the Bridgewater Club in Indiana.

Sweden again hosted in 2007, this time at Bastad Golf Club, and the Europeans again made home advantage count with a 14-10 win with a team that included future Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall for the first time.

The Europeans won for the second time in 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when it seemed home advantage was a crucial factor in the outcome of the Junior Solheim Cup, the US went unbeaten for the next six editions, starting at Aurora Country Club in Illinois in 2009.

Back then, Team USA boasted a debutant by the name of Lexi Thompson, who was joined by fellow future LPGA Tour stars Jessica Korda and Alison Lee against a Team Europe side featuring Leona Maguire and Sophia Popov. The Americans cruised to a 15.5-8.5 win.

Lexi Thompson played in the 2009 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Europeans, by now with players including Charley Hull and Celine Boutier, clawed back some pride at Knightsbrook Golf Resort in Ireland two years later, but a 12-12 tie saw the US retain the cup.

The 2013 edition at Inverness Golf Club in Colorado saw the US, including Andrea Lee, beat the Europeans, which featured Georgia Hall and Emily Kristine Pedersen, by 14.5-9.

The Americans then had their first outright win in Europe, a 13-11 victory at Golf Club St. Leon Rot in Germany.

Two years later, the match returned to the US at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, where the hosts won 14.5-9.5, with future Solheim Cup star Rose Zhang, Lucy Li and Alexa Pano among their notable names. Linn Grant and Esther Heinseleit were among those lining up for the Europeans.

Linn Grant made her debut at the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no sign of the end of US dominance at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2019, when they again took the honors, this time by 13-11. However, the Europeans finally made a breakthrough two years later at Sylviana Country Club in Ohio - their first win in the US. There, promising stars including Savannah De Bock and Andrea Revuelta, who is also in the 2024 line-up, saw off the US challenge by the same score – 13-11.

In 2023, the Europeans completed their biggest win so far, this time by 15-9 at La Zagaleta in Spain, to leave the overall score 7-4-1 in favor of the US.

Junior Solheim Cup Results: 2002-2023