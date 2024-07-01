R&A Appoints New CEO Weeks Before 2024 Open Championship
Current R&A CEO Martin Slumbers will move on later this year with Mark Darbon named as the man who will replace him
Mark Darbon has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of The R&A and the secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Darbon will replace outgoing CEO Martin Slumbers in November after the long-standing boss announced in January he would depart by the end of the year.
The R&A's new chief is leaving his position as CEO of Premiership Rugby club, Northampton Saints - having also been a senior member of the team leading the London Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012.
Commenting on his new role, Darbon - who holds a handicap index of 3.1 currently - said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be taking up these positions with The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved.
“The R&A is a globally renowned organisation and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game. I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the Club membership and such an impressive array of partner organisations to achieve even more success in the years to come.”
Darbon will oversee the governing body's control of both The Open and the AIG Women's Open from later this year, with his first Major championship as The R&A's CEO coming at Royal Portrush in 2025.
He will also become secretary of the 270 year-old club, which has a global membership of more than 2,400.
Niall Farquharson, chairman of The R&A said: “We were greatly impressed with Mark’s knowledge and experience of the global sport industry and his ability to develop successful teams and deliver fantastic events.
"We believe he will be an excellent leader for The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and will play a key role in helping us to achieve our goal of ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for golf.”
The R&A position will be Darbon's first career role in golf, having started his career as a management consultant at Marakon Associates before joining Diageo plc and going on to work with the London Olympic organization from 2009.
While the 2012 London Olympic Games took place, Darbon was Head of Olympic Park Operations, overseeing the location which housed nine competition venues, 20,000 employees, and 250,000 spectators a day. He went on to serve as an Expert Adviser to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2013 to 2018.
Going on to become senior vice president of Tough Mudder Inc and CEO of Madison Sports Group, Darbon - who is a member of Northamptonshire County Golf Club and Saunton Golf Club - joined Northampton Saints in 2017.
