Mariajo Uribe Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Colombian Golfer

Discover more about professional golfer Mariajo Uribe with these facts regarding her life and career

Mariajo Uribe smiles to the camera at the 2023 DANA Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Mariajo Uribe has been a professional golfer since 2009 and has enjoyed a handful of bright moments along the way. Discover more about the Colombian's life and career via these facts.

Mariajo Uribe Facts

1. Uribe was born in Giron, Colombia on February 27, 1990.

2. Her full name is María José Uribe Durán.

3. She began playing golf at the age of nine.

4. As a 17-year-old, she won the 2007 US Women's Amateur, beating Amanda Blumenherst one up. Uribe is the only woman from Latin America to have won that championship.

5. Her other victory as an amateur arrived at the 2008 Mexican International Amateur.

6. Uribe credits her swing coach, Pedro Rossi, as the individual who influenced her career the most.

7. In 2008, she finished T10 at the US Women's Open - her joint-best result at a Major championship.

8. Uribe attended UCLA for almost two years, achieving All-American First-Team honors in 2008 and 2009.

9. After leaving UCLA in the Spring of 2009 to return to Colombia, she turned professional ahead of the 2009 US Women's Open.

10. Uribe qualified for the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour on her first attempt in 2010 after a season on the Futures Tour.

Mariajo Uribe takes a shot at the Cognizant Founders Cup

Mariajo Uribe takes a shot at the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Her hobbies include dancing and scuba diving.

12. She is a Titleist staffer.

13. Uribe won individual and team gold medals at the 2015 Pan American Games after picking up silver at the 2014 South American Games. In 2023, she then claimed individual silver at the Pan American Games.

14. Her best result at a Major as a professional arrived in 2014 when Uribe finished T10 at the Evian Championship.

Mariajo Uribe poses for a photo on the Olympic rings

Mariajo Uribe poses for a photo on the Olympic rings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. She claimed her first Ladies European Tour title at the 2024 Women's NSW Open.

16. Uribe has her own foundation, FORE, which helps children aged 9-17 with after-school programs to help develop life skills.

17. Uribe has represented Colombia three times at the Olympic Games - Rio 2016 (T19), Tokyo 2020 (T50), and Paris 2024.

18. She announced her intention to retire from pro golf immediately after the Paris 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament.

Mariajo Uribe Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornFebruary 27, 1990 - Giron, Colombia
Height5ft6 (168cm)
Turned Professional2009
Current TourLPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour
Former TourFutures Tour
Professional Wins3
Career Earnings$2,161,902
Highest Rolex Ranking63rd

Mariajo Uribe Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventTourWinning Score
2011 HSBC Brazil CupUnofficial LPGA Tour-9 (one stroke)
2015 Pan American Games Individual Women's Stroke PlayPan American Games-9 (two strokes)
2024 Women's NSW OpenLadies European Tour/WPGA Tour of Australasia-14 (one stroke)
Topics
Women's Golf
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸