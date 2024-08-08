Mariajo Uribe Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Colombian Golfer

Mariajo Uribe has been a professional golfer since 2009 and has enjoyed a handful of bright moments along the way. Discover more about the Colombian's life and career via these facts.

Mariajo Uribe Facts

1. Uribe was born in Giron, Colombia on February 27, 1990.

2. Her full name is María José Uribe Durán.

3. She began playing golf at the age of nine.

4. As a 17-year-old, she won the 2007 US Women's Amateur, beating Amanda Blumenherst one up. Uribe is the only woman from Latin America to have won that championship.

5. Her other victory as an amateur arrived at the 2008 Mexican International Amateur.

6. Uribe credits her swing coach, Pedro Rossi, as the individual who influenced her career the most.

7. In 2008, she finished T10 at the US Women's Open - her joint-best result at a Major championship.

8. Uribe attended UCLA for almost two years, achieving All-American First-Team honors in 2008 and 2009.

9. After leaving UCLA in the Spring of 2009 to return to Colombia, she turned professional ahead of the 2009 US Women's Open.

10. Uribe qualified for the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour on her first attempt in 2010 after a season on the Futures Tour.

Mariajo Uribe takes a shot at the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Her hobbies include dancing and scuba diving.

12. She is a Titleist staffer.

13. Uribe won individual and team gold medals at the 2015 Pan American Games after picking up silver at the 2014 South American Games. In 2023, she then claimed individual silver at the Pan American Games.

14. Her best result at a Major as a professional arrived in 2014 when Uribe finished T10 at the Evian Championship.

Mariajo Uribe poses for a photo on the Olympic rings (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. She claimed her first Ladies European Tour title at the 2024 Women's NSW Open.

16. Uribe has her own foundation, FORE, which helps children aged 9-17 with after-school programs to help develop life skills.

17. Uribe has represented Colombia three times at the Olympic Games - Rio 2016 (T19), Tokyo 2020 (T50), and Paris 2024.

18. She announced her intention to retire from pro golf immediately after the Paris 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament.

Mariajo Uribe Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born February 27, 1990 - Giron, Colombia Height 5ft6 (168cm) Turned Professional 2009 Current Tour LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour Former Tour Futures Tour Professional Wins 3 Career Earnings $2,161,902 Highest Rolex Ranking 63rd

Mariajo Uribe Wins