LIV-Backed Asian Tour Event To Be Staged On DP World Tour HQ’s Doorstep
The Asian Tour's International Series England event, which could include a host of LIV Golf stars, will take place at Foxhills this year
The best of the Asian Tour and several LIV Golf stars will be heading to Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey this August for the International Series England event.
It marks a third straight year that one of the Asian Tour's elevated International Series events will take place in England - and this year it's in the heart of a hotbed of golf in the country.
What also won't go unnoticed is that some big crowds and likely some big LIV Golf names will be teeing it up less than five miles away from DP World Tour headquarters at Wentworth.
The International Series England event will be played on the Longcross Course at Foxhills from 8-11 August 2024.
“Returning to England for a third successive year underscores the continued growth and success of the International Series brand, and the prominent position that we now occupy in the global golfing ecosystem," said head of the International Series Rahul Singh.
“As we have seen over the past two seasons, players from the Asian Tour and around the world love competing at the iconic locations the International Series travels to, and we are delighted to partner with Foxhills on such a fitting venue, to again deliver elite-level sport at a wonderful golfing destination.
“Bringing the International Series to Foxhills offers us a real opportunity to showcase the allure of our product to a cosmopolitan, sports-loving population in and around the London area.”
With a $2 million prize fund, the event is the eighth to be announced of a proposed 10-tournament International Series schedule - which not only has LIV golfers in the field but also serves as offering Asian Tour players a route into Greg Norman's lucrative league.
Andy Ogletree won twice last season - including the England event at Close House - en route to topping the International Series Order of Merit and booking a spot in LIV Golf for this year.
International Series events also carry world ranking points, and with the LIV Golf League still not being recognised by the OWGR there will be plenty of players looking to chase a few points.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Spotted Using New Putter In LIV Golf Jeddah... And It's Not His Usual Brand
Phil Mickelson could be about to switch putter brands after being spotted using a L.A.B flat stick in Saudi Arabia
By Paul Higham Published
-
L.A.B. Golf DF3 Putter Review
Scott Kramer tries the latest putter model from one of the hottest brands on the market right now in L.A.B. Golf
By Scott Kramer Published