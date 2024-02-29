LIV-Backed Asian Tour Event To Be Staged On DP World Tour HQ’s Doorstep

The best of the Asian Tour and several LIV Golf stars will be heading to Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey this August for the International Series England event.

It marks a third straight year that one of the Asian Tour's elevated International Series events will take place in England - and this year it's in the heart of a hotbed of golf in the country.

What also won't go unnoticed is that some big crowds and likely some big LIV Golf names will be teeing it up less than five miles away from DP World Tour headquarters at Wentworth.

The International Series England event will be played on the Longcross Course at Foxhills from 8-11 August 2024.

“Returning to England for a third successive year underscores the continued growth and success of the International Series brand, and the prominent position that we now occupy in the global golfing ecosystem," said head of the International Series Rahul Singh.

“As we have seen over the past two seasons, players from the Asian Tour and around the world love competing at the iconic locations the International Series travels to, and we are delighted to partner with Foxhills on such a fitting venue, to again deliver elite-level sport at a wonderful golfing destination.

“Bringing the International Series to Foxhills offers us a real opportunity to showcase the allure of our product to a cosmopolitan, sports-loving population in and around the London area.”

With a $2 million prize fund, the event is the eighth to be announced of a proposed 10-tournament International Series schedule - which not only has LIV golfers in the field but also serves as offering Asian Tour players a route into Greg Norman's lucrative league.

Andy Ogletree won twice last season - including the England event at Close House - en route to topping the International Series Order of Merit and booking a spot in LIV Golf for this year.

International Series events also carry world ranking points, and with the LIV Golf League still not being recognised by the OWGR there will be plenty of players looking to chase a few points.