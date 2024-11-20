Kay Cockerill Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster

Kay Cockerill had an eye-catching amateur career before enjoying 10 years as a professional. However, for the last three decades, she has become better known for her work on the Golf Channel.

Here are 15 things to know about the American.

Kay Cockerill Facts

1. Kay Cockerill was born on 16 October 1964.

2. She began playing golf at the age of 12.

3. Cockerill won back-to-back US Women's Amateur Championships in 1986 and 1987.

4. As a non-scholarship player at UCLA, she secured six collegiate wins between 1983 and 1986, and earned All-American honors in 1985 and 1986.

5. That year, she was inducted into the Northern California Golf Association Hall of Fame.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Cockerill graduated in 1987 with a degree in economics.

7. She turned professional the same year, joining the LPGA Tour and also competing on the Futures Tour (now the Epson Tour), where she won the Marsh Landing Classic in 1988 – her one professional title.

8. Cockerill’s best finish in a Major came in the 1988 US Women’s Open with a T16.

9. She received the LPGA’s Budget Service Award in 1992 for her outstanding community service and dedication to golf.

10. She retired from the professional game in 1997, two years after transitioning into broadcasting at the Golf Channel’s inception. There, she became a commentator and analyst for events on the LPGA Tour and Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).

11. Nowadays, she is the network's on-course reporter for the LPGA Tour and college golf live tournament coverage.

Kay Cockerill is a prominent figure in the Golf Channel's coverage of the LPGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. She was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.

13. In 2008, Cockerill was honored by the California Golf Writers Association with the Jack Lemmon Ambassador of Golf Award.

14. In April 2022, Cockerill and her husband Danny Dann embarked on a cross-country journey in an Airstream RV, combining her broadcasting duties with traveling.

15. Cockerill sits on the board of The First Tee of San Francisco.