Jon Rahm To Miss Race To Dubai Finale

Currently sitting third in the Race to Dubai standings, Rahm, the 2019 Race to Dubai champion will not be appearing at the DP World Tour Championship, an event he has won twice previously.

Rahm has endured a rather strenuous 2021, playing in 21 tournaments. He became the first Spaniard to win the US Open, tested positive for Covid twice and has also welcomed Kepa, his first child, into the world.

On top of all that, Rahm was Europe's stand-out player at the Ryder Cup, playing all five matches and picking up 3.5 points in a USA dominated event.

USA defeated Europe 19-9 in historic fashion at Whistling Straits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The world number one had announced in mid-October at the Andalucia Masters, that he was in need of a break, saying “This is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club.”

Admitting that he was going to “hang up” his clubs for four weeks, Rahm has taken the decision not to play in Dubai, a big blow to the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai.

It seems an even bigger blow, as the decision comes just a matter of days after the European Tour announced a huge rebranding. From the beginning of the 2022 season, it will now be known as the DP World Tour.

As well as Rahm, recent PGA Tour winner, Viktor Hovland, will not be featuring, with Justin Rose choosing to play in the RSM Classic instead of the European Tour finale.

Players who will be featuring are Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, who were handed special exemptions by the European Tour to be part of the field in Dubai.

Rose will be featuring at the RSM Classic instead of the DP World Tour Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Major winners had both failed to fulfil the minimum requirement of four European Tour events - outside of the majors and World Golf Championship - this season, seeing the pair both removed from the Race to Dubai rankings.

However, due to the "continued challenges" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to offer them a place, with CEO Keith Pelley allowing them a position in the qualified field.

Going into the tournament finale, which gets underway on the 18th - 21st November, it will be Americans Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel who are the favourites, with Morikawa currently leading his fellow countryman by just 236.2 points.