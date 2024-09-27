Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer

Joe Dean has enjoyed an incredible 2024 after breaking through to earn full playing rights on the DP World Tour following years of toil. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts below.

Joe Dean Facts

1. Dean was born on June 23, 1994 in Sheffield, England.

2. He is attached to College Pines Golf Club in Worksop, near Sheffield.

3. As an amateur, Dean won the 2015 English Amateur after beating now-fellow-pro Alfie Plant 9&7 in the final.

4. Back in 2012, he finished runner-up at the Fairhaven Trophy before going on to win the Dutch Junior Open. He also twice lifted the Lee Westwood Trophy in consecutive years (2013 & 2014).

5. Dean earned international honors as an amateur after representing England in the Boys and Men's Home Internationals.

6. Dean turned professional in 2016 and initially joined the PGA EuroPro Tour.

7. He made his Major debut in 2017 by qualifying for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Dean made the cut and finished in T70th.

8. In his first two seasons on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Dean finished 10th and fifth before achieving promotion to the Challenge Tour in 2019.

9. Dean's only victory as a professional so far arrived after a return to the PGA EuroPro Tour at the 2021 Worcestershire Masters.

10. Dean continued to work hard at his game and finally earned his DP World Tour card ahead of the 2024 season via Q-School in November 2023. However, he was unable to afford all of the costs involved initially and did not compete until February at the Qatar Masters.

Joe Dean and his caddie at the 2024 Magical Kenya Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. During the time between earning his card and his making his debut in the 2024 DP World Tour season, Dean worked as a delivery driver for Morrisons supermarket.

12. In just his second DP World Tour start of the year (his sixth ever), at the Magical Kenya Open, Dean finished tied second and earned a life-changing $222,994.

13. Dean almost won in his debut season on the DP World Tour but he and Marcus Kinhult missed out to Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the KLM Open.

14. His best Major finish arrived at the 2024 Open Championship where Dean ended T25th at Royal Troon.

15. Dean is known for not warming up in the traditional way before a round. While many pros spend time on the range hitting long clubs to warm up, Dean revealed he simply hits a few chips and putts before heading to the first tee.

16. Dean said that if he could only play one course for the rest of his life, it would be Sunningdale Old.

17. He has managed 12 hole-in-ones throughout his life.

18. Dean's dream fourball would be Tiger Woods, Eminem, and Biggie Smalls (The Notorious B.I.G.).

