Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer
Discover more about English pro golfer Joe Dean via these facts regarding his career and background to date...
Joe Dean has enjoyed an incredible 2024 after breaking through to earn full playing rights on the DP World Tour following years of toil. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts below.
Joe Dean Facts
1. Dean was born on June 23, 1994 in Sheffield, England.
2. He is attached to College Pines Golf Club in Worksop, near Sheffield.
3. As an amateur, Dean won the 2015 English Amateur after beating now-fellow-pro Alfie Plant 9&7 in the final.
4. Back in 2012, he finished runner-up at the Fairhaven Trophy before going on to win the Dutch Junior Open. He also twice lifted the Lee Westwood Trophy in consecutive years (2013 & 2014).
5. Dean earned international honors as an amateur after representing England in the Boys and Men's Home Internationals.
6. Dean turned professional in 2016 and initially joined the PGA EuroPro Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. He made his Major debut in 2017 by qualifying for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Dean made the cut and finished in T70th.
8. In his first two seasons on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Dean finished 10th and fifth before achieving promotion to the Challenge Tour in 2019.
9. Dean's only victory as a professional so far arrived after a return to the PGA EuroPro Tour at the 2021 Worcestershire Masters.
10. Dean continued to work hard at his game and finally earned his DP World Tour card ahead of the 2024 season via Q-School in November 2023. However, he was unable to afford all of the costs involved initially and did not compete until February at the Qatar Masters.
11. During the time between earning his card and his making his debut in the 2024 DP World Tour season, Dean worked as a delivery driver for Morrisons supermarket.
12. In just his second DP World Tour start of the year (his sixth ever), at the Magical Kenya Open, Dean finished tied second and earned a life-changing $222,994.
13. Dean almost won in his debut season on the DP World Tour but he and Marcus Kinhult missed out to Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the KLM Open.
14. His best Major finish arrived at the 2024 Open Championship where Dean ended T25th at Royal Troon.
No practice on the range before the round for @joedean_golf...👀#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/vFaEFH8eIsJune 23, 2024
15. Dean is known for not warming up in the traditional way before a round. While many pros spend time on the range hitting long clubs to warm up, Dean revealed he simply hits a few chips and putts before heading to the first tee.
16. Dean said that if he could only play one course for the rest of his life, it would be Sunningdale Old.
17. He has managed 12 hole-in-ones throughout his life.
18. Dean's dream fourball would be Tiger Woods, Eminem, and Biggie Smalls (The Notorious B.I.G.).
Joe Dean Bio
|Born
|June 23, 1994 - Sheffield, England
|Turned Pro
|2016
|Former Tours
|PGA EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Professional Wins
|1
|Best Major Result
|T25th (2024 Open Championship)
|Career-High OWGR Position
|184th
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Amateur Star Secures Major Starts After Dominant US Mid-Amateur Victory
A year after heartbreak in the final, Evan Beck dominated the US Mid-Amateur final, claiming a 9&8 victory and a spot at notable Major championships
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Mongolian Reversal? Sahith Theegala Explains Meaning Behind Phrase At Presidents Cup
The American won his Presidents Cup four-ball match on Thursday and, following the victory, coined a phrase that many hadn't heard before...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Angel Hidalgo Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer
Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matthew Baldwin Facts: 15 Things To Know About DP World Tour Stalwart
Matthew Baldwin has been around the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for well over a decade. Get to know more about his life and career...
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Dane Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the rising stars of the game - get to know him a little better with these 20 facts
By Mike Hall Published
-
Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Scottish golfer has claimed a number of wins since turning professional in 2017 - here are some facts about the DP World Tour player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about Andrew Johnston - commonly known as 'Beef' - via these facts about his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cedric Gugler Facts: 8 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Golfer
Get to know Challenge and DP World Tour player, Cedric Gugler, with these eight facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Smith Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jordan Smith took up golf late, but he soon made up for lost time with a rapid rise to prominence - here are 15 things you may not know about the DP World Tour pro
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know experienced DP World Tour player, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a little bit better with these 14 facts
By Matt Cradock Published