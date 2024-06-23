DP World Tour Player Explains Why He Doesn't Go To The Range Before Rounds Anymore
Englishman Joe Dean is enjoying a fine year on the DP World Tour - all while avoiding the practice range before competitive rounds...
Although many amateurs heading out onto the golf course either choose or are forced to avoid visiting the practice range before a round, thus hitting their opening shot while as stiff as a brick and leading to unfavorable results, the same is hardly ever said for professionals.
Most pros arrive at the course at least a couple of hours before their official start time in order to stay relaxed, sufficiently fuel their bodies, and properly tune up using every club in the bag.
Yet, one DP World Tour pro - who is enjoying a fine season - has decided to miss out on that allegedly-important range time to do things his own way. A tactic that seems to be working reasonably well.
Englishman Joe Dean had played four DP World Tour events across 11 years before the 2024 season, one of which was the 146th Open Championship - at which he finished T70.
The 29-year-old's game eventually kicked on to new levels, though, and he qualified for some European Tour starts late last year through Q-School but only managed to attend his first event in February (the Qatar Masters) due to travel costs.
While his first start of the year was perhaps one to forget, his second was life-changing. At the Magical Kenya Open, Dean ended in a tie for second and earned himself $215,109.33 (£170,000). The former Supermarket delivery driver has not looked back since.
In the six tournaments after Kenya, Dean has earned $105,270.66 and is looking good for a full DP World Tour card in 2025, as long as he can keeping making cuts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He plans to do so without joining everyone else on the practice range before heading out for his 18 holes, instead choosing to simply focus on chipping and putting in the build-up.
Asked to explain his methods before the final round of the KLM Open this week, at which Dean had a chance of winning, the man who turns 30 on Monday said: "It's just something that I've worked on over the last couple of years.
"It's just been something where I've played well after not going to the range. If anything, I almost feel too loose [after the range], if that makes sense.
Straight down the middle with an early tee pick up!🤩@joedean_golf's first shot of the day (literally)...#KLMOpen https://t.co/gWFFogmolv pic.twitter.com/PBIm6N21qyJune 23, 2024
"I'm just trying to get more feel from coming straight here [to the short-game area] and seeing what I've got."
At least from a scoring point of view at The International in the Netherlands, Dean's choice led to a tidy start all week - with four pars from four on the first. He bogeyed the second twice but then also managed to generate an opening birdie on the par-5 third a couple of times.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Hartlage
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Hartlage, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Protestors Target DP World Tour's KLM Open As Start Delayed
Tee times at the KLM Open were delayed by two hours due to an Extinction Rebellion protest at the golf course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former LIV Golf Reserve Player Puts Brand New Set Of Irons In The Bag And Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title
Englishman Laurie Canter - who has played 20 out of the 28 LIV Golf events - claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory in Germany on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Players Who Do Not Shout 'FORE' Face Strict Sanctions
The rule - which will be implemented with immediate effect - has been brought in following a meeting of the DP World Tour's tournament committee in April
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters To Make First DP World Tour Start In Over A Year At Home Open This Week
Pieters - who joined the LIV Golf League in February 2023 - will tee it up at the Soudal Open on what is his competitive return to Belgium
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Adrian Otaegui Reigns Supreme At A Dramatic 54-Hole Event In The Far East (But It Wasn't LIV Golf Singapore)
The Spaniard triumphed at Hidden Grace Golf Club by a single shot after the third round was cancelled because of heavy rain
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings Optimistic About Unity In First Interview After Taking Charge
The DP World Tour's fifth CEO of all time, Guy Kinnings has outlined his plans for the future of the sport after succeeding Keith Pelley
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Goes Back-To-Back On DP World Tour Days After Almost Pulling Out Of South African Open
Dean Burmester made the cut on the number at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate but roared on to claim an extraordinary win
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Brand New DP World Tour Event
The World No.2 has chosen to begin his 2024 schedule by playing the inaugural Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Crying In My Room This Morning' - Emotional Tour-Pro Reaction Shows Pressure Behind Retaining A Card
German Alexander Knappe breaks down during an emotional post-round interview after retaining his DP World Tour card for 2024
By Michael Weston Published