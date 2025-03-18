Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
Jeremy Paul is one of Germany's top golfers, and the former University of Colorado standout is now making his way on the PGA Tour.
Get to know the Korn Ferry Tour winner better with these facts about his life and career so far...
Jeremy Paul facts:
1. Paul is from the town of Viernheim, just to the south of Frankfurt, Germany.
2. As well as golf, he also played soccer growing up.
3. His twin brother, Yannik Paul, is also a touring professional. Yannik won the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open on the DP World Tour. He is one-minute older than Yannik.
4. Jeremy and Yannik both attended the University of Colorado, with Jeremy graduating with a degree in Business (Operations Management).
5. The Paul twins became the first twins to play in a DP World Tour event at the 2016 BMW International Open. Rasmus Hojgaard and Nicolai Hojgaard have now also achieved this feat.
6. Jeremy set or matched 24 school records while playing for the University of Colorado's golf team, including the lowest ever scoring average.
7. He won his first pro title on the Pro Golf Tour, one of the Challenge Tour's feeder circuits, at the 2018 Red Sea Ain Sokhna Classic in Egypt.
8. His second professional victory came at the 2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.
9. He now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.
10. He played on the PGA Tour Canada and then the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his 2025 PGA Tour card.
11. His highest world ranking to date is 262nd.
12. He married his wife, Morgan, in October 2023.
A post shared by Jeremy Paul (@jeremypaul53)
A photo posted by on
Born
Viernheim, Germany, March 5, 1994
Resides
Scottsdale, Arizona
College
University of Colorado
Turned pro
2017
Korn Ferry Tour wins
1
Event
Tour
Score
2018 Red Sea Ain Sokhna Classic
Pro Golf Tour
-13 (1 stroke)
2024 Great Bahamas Exuma Classic
Korn Ferry Tour
-17 (1 stroke)
