Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Jeremy Paul is one of Germany's top golfers, and the former University of Colorado standout is now making his way on the PGA Tour.

Get to know the Korn Ferry Tour winner better with these facts about his life and career so far...

Jeremy Paul facts:

1. Paul is from the town of Viernheim, just to the south of Frankfurt, Germany.

2. As well as golf, he also played soccer growing up.

3. His twin brother, Yannik Paul, is also a touring professional. Yannik won the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open on the DP World Tour. He is one-minute older than Yannik.

4. Jeremy and Yannik both attended the University of Colorado, with Jeremy graduating with a degree in Business (Operations Management).

5. The Paul twins became the first twins to play in a DP World Tour event at the 2016 BMW International Open. Rasmus Hojgaard and Nicolai Hojgaard have now also achieved this feat.

6. Jeremy set or matched 24 school records while playing for the University of Colorado's golf team, including the lowest ever scoring average.

7. He won his first pro title on the Pro Golf Tour, one of the Challenge Tour's feeder circuits, at the 2018 Red Sea Ain Sokhna Classic in Egypt.

8. His second professional victory came at the 2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. He now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

10. He played on the PGA Tour Canada and then the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his 2025 PGA Tour card.

11. His highest world ranking to date is 262nd.

12. He married his wife, Morgan, in October 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jeremy Paul bio Born Viernheim, Germany, March 5, 1994 Resides Scottsdale, Arizona College University of Colorado Turned pro 2017 Korn Ferry Tour wins 1