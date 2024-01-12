20 Things You Didn't Know About Yannik Paul
Get to know up-and-coming DP World Tour player Yannik Paul better with these 20 facts...
Yannik Paul is one of the rising stars on the DP World Tour after winning in his rookie season in 2022 following a successful college campaign at the University of Colorado.
The German came close to making a Ryder Cup debut in 2023 and looks set to have a bright future in both Europe and the US if his form continues.
Get to know him better with these 20 facts...
Yannik Paul facts:
1. Paul is from Viernheim, Germany.
2. He has a twin brother called Jeremy, who is also a golf pro.
3. He and Jeremy both played college golf at the University of Colorado.
3. He and Jeremy both played college golf at the University of Colorado.
5. He was runner-up in the German School Team Championship in both 2011 and 2012.
6. He represented Germany in the European Team Championships four years in a row from 2014-2017.
7. He had 73 rounds under par during his time at the University of Colorado, which was one off the school record - set by his twin brother Jeremy, who also holds the record for scoring average - which Yannik almost matched with 72.11.
8. He became Colorado University's first first-team All-Pac 12 golfer.
9. He and Jeremy became the first twins to play in the same European Tour event at the 2016 BMW International Open.
10. He won the 2020 Arizona Open, a tournament that dates back to 1937.
11. He earned his 2022 DP World Tour card after finishing 8th on the Challenge Tour rankings in 2021.
12. He won his maiden DP World Tour title in his rookie season, winning the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole.
13. Paul is attached to Desert Forest Golf Club in Arizona.
14. He earned just shy of €2.4m in his first two seasons on the DP World Tour.
15. His career-high world ranking is 94th.
16. Paul is sponsored by Titleist and plays a full bag of Titleist clubs including the Pro V1 ball.
17. He is also sponsored by French apparel giant Lacoste.
18. He also played soccer growing up as a child.
19. From a statistic standpoint, the strongest part of Paul's game is his ability to hit greens in regulation. He ranked 19th on the DP World Tour with 70.03% in 2022 and 10th in 2023 with 72.10%.
20. He proposed to his now-fiance in November 2023 in Dubai.
A post shared by YANNIK PAUL (@yannikpaul)
A photo posted by on
How far does Yannik Paul drive the ball?
Yannik Paul averaged 302.85 off the tee in 2022 and 301.63 in 2023, around 2-3 yards longer than average. He ranked 73rd in 2022 and 87th in 2023 on the DP World Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Daniel Berger Set To Return To PGA Tour Action After 18 Months Out With Back Injury
One of the PGA Tour's forgotten men Daniel Berger will return to action for the first time since the 2022 US Open at next week's American Express
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Can I Buy The Cobra Darkspeed Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?
From release dates to prices, here's everything you need to know about the new Darkspeed driver from Cobra
By Matt Cradock Published