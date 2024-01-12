20 Things You Didn't Know About Yannik Paul

Yannik Paul is one of the rising stars on the DP World Tour after winning in his rookie season in 2022 following a successful college campaign at the University of Colorado.

The German came close to making a Ryder Cup debut in 2023 and looks set to have a bright future in both Europe and the US if his form continues.

Get to know him better with these 20 facts...

Yannik Paul facts:

1. Paul is from Viernheim, Germany.

2. He has a twin brother called Jeremy, who is also a golf pro.

3. He and Jeremy both played college golf at the University of Colorado.

5. He was runner-up in the German School Team Championship in both 2011 and 2012.

6. He represented Germany in the European Team Championships four years in a row from 2014-2017.

7. He had 73 rounds under par during his time at the University of Colorado, which was one off the school record - set by his twin brother Jeremy, who also holds the record for scoring average - which Yannik almost matched with 72.11.

8. He became Colorado University's first first-team All-Pac 12 golfer.

9. He and Jeremy became the first twins to play in the same European Tour event at the 2016 BMW International Open.

10. He won the 2020 Arizona Open, a tournament that dates back to 1937.

11. He earned his 2022 DP World Tour card after finishing 8th on the Challenge Tour rankings in 2021.

12. He won his maiden DP World Tour title in his rookie season, winning the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole.

13. Paul is attached to Desert Forest Golf Club in Arizona.

14. He earned just shy of €2.4m in his first two seasons on the DP World Tour.

15. His career-high world ranking is 94th.

16. Paul is sponsored by Titleist and plays a full bag of Titleist clubs including the Pro V1 ball.

17. He is also sponsored by French apparel giant Lacoste.

18. He also played soccer growing up as a child.

19. From a statistic standpoint, the strongest part of Paul's game is his ability to hit greens in regulation. He ranked 19th on the DP World Tour with 70.03% in 2022 and 10th in 2023 with 72.10%.

20. He proposed to his now-fiance in November 2023 in Dubai.

How far does Yannik Paul drive the ball?

Yannik Paul averaged 302.85 off the tee in 2022 and 301.63 in 2023, around 2-3 yards longer than average. He ranked 73rd in 2022 and 87th in 2023 on the DP World Tour.