James Nitties Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Broadcaster And Former Pro

James Nitties is an Australian broadcaster who spent more than a decade as a professional golfer beforehand. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.

JAMES NITTIES FACTS

1. His full name is James Evangelo Nitties.

2. He was born in Melbourne, Australia on October 23, 1982.

3. His parents are called Barbara and Jimmy.

4. According to his PGA Tour bio, Nitties' dad once acted as back-up guitarist for Australian rock band, AC/DC.

5. Nitties suffered from juvenile arthritis for much of his early life, restricting his flexibility and causing him to take painkillers for years.

6. He has Croatian and Greek heritage.

7. After high school, Nitties was - at one time - an apprentice electrician.

8. As an amateur golfer, Nitties won the 2003 New Zealand Amateur. He also ended runner-up to future PGA Tour golfer Ryan Moore at the 2003 Western Amateur, represented Australia at the 2004 Eisenhower Trophy, and played for the winning Asia/Pacific team at the 2004 Bonallack Trophy.

9. Nitties was the leading amateur at the 2003 Australian Masters, finishing T8th on seven-under. It was an event which Robert Allenby won, defeating Adam Scott, Craig Parry, and Jarrod Moseley in a playoff.

10. Nitties turned professional in late 2004 and joined the NGA Pro Golf Tour in the United States. His only win on that tour arrived at the 2006 Base Camp Realty/Chesdin Landing Open.

Adam Scott (second from left) and James Nitties (far right) at the 2003 Australian Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. The Australian was involved in Golf Channel's "Big Break: Mesquite" but was eliminated midway through the series, which debuted in late 2007.

12. Not long after winning the West Australia Open Championship - a year before it became an official event on the PGA Tour of Australasia - Nitties earned his PGA Tour card at Q-School by finishing T2nd.

13. Nitties made over 50 starts in two consecutive seasons on the PGA Tour, managing a best finish of T3rd at the 2010 Puerto Rico Open.

14. One of his bucket-list activities includes acting in a movie.

15. Nitties won the 2011 Midwest Classic on the Nationwide Tour and ending up finishing 26th on the circuit's money list - a single spot shy of returning back to the PGA Tour.

James Nitties in action at the 2009 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

16. In early 2019, Nitties matched the world record for consecutive birdies at a professional event with nine when competing at the Vic Open. The Australian tied Mark Calcavecchia's effort at the 2009 Canadian Open.

17. He has five professional victories in total, with two coming on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

18. Nitties only ever competed at one Major in his career - the 2009 US Open - where he missed the cut.

19. His favorite professional sports teams include the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and the NBA's Miami Heat.

20. The Melbourne-born golfer lists Kingston Heath and Oakmont CC as his favorite golf courses.

A post shared by Eis On Golf (@eisongolf) A photo posted by on

21. Nitties met his wife Katie - who is from Wisconsin - in 2014 after agreeing to go on a blind double date alongside his caddie at the time. Nittie got to know Katie's friend and the caddie was on a date with Katie, but after a nice evening out, Katie asked the caddie if she could get to know James as her friend liked the caddie better anyway. After performing what Nittie called "the kangaroo switcheroo" it was happily ever after for the Nitties. The caddie and his date did not last long, however, but he went on to meet someone else and got married before having a child, so it all worked out.

22. His first car was a Ford Lazer.

23. After hanging up his clubs, Nitties went on to work in broadcasting. He is part of PGA Tour Live's coverage on ESPN+ - regularly starring alongside Shane Bacon - and reports on Golf Channel's Korn Ferry Tour coverage. Nitties is also the host of CBS program, OneShotAway.

24. Nitties was a part of the world-feed coverage at the 2024 US Open as Bryson DeChambeau pipped Rory McIlroy in a memorable finish.

JAMES NITTIES BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name James Evangelo Nitties Born October 23, 1982 Height 6ft 1in (1.85m) Turned Pro 2004 Former Tours PGA Tour of Australasia, NGA Pro Golf Tour, Nationwide Tour, PGA Tour Pro Wins 5 Highest OWGR 142nd

JAMES NITTIES PRO WINS