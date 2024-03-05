How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won At Bay Hill?
Tiger Woods boasts a number of impressive records - and this is just one of them
Most avid golf fans know that Tiger Woods has 15 Major Championship titles to his name, a number bettered only by Jack Nicklaus' 18.
Just as impressive, perhaps even more so given his history with injuries, is how he’s managed to accumulate a staggering 82 PGA Tour victories, eight of which have come at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
There will be no Woods at the 2024 contest at Bay Hill, and no stab at number nine for the time being - although he actually has nine victories at Arnie's place, having won the 1991 US Junior there, too.
However, we’ll never get bored at looking back at Woods’ records, so here’s the story of his success at the late, great Arnie’s tournament.
Tiger Woods' Eight Arnold Palmer Invitational Wins
1. 2000
Woods won an incredible nine times on the PGA Tour in 2000, a year in which he claimed the US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship.
His first victory at what was then the Bay Hill Invitational was a decisive one. He won by four shots, and it was an early sign of how he was going to be a difficult player to overcome when entering the final day with a lead.
2. 2001
This was one Woods’ greatest triumphs at Bay Hill. Not only did it end a run of six tournaments without a win – which some people, incredibly, were referring to as a slump – it came against his great rival, Phil Mickelson.
It must be said, the break he got on the par-4 18th, when his ball hit a spectator and avoided going out of bounds, was fortunate.
3. 2002
Woods made it three in a row in 2002. Birdies at 9, 10, 12 and 16 saw him pull away down the stretch.
Mickelson was in the mix, but he couldn’t keep pace with Woods, who cruised to his first victory of 2002. The Masters and US Open would follow.
4. 2003
The American made it four straight at Bay Hill in 2003 – and this was an emphatic one.
His 11-shot victory over Kenny Perry, Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon and Kirk Triplett set a new record winning margin at what had become one of Woods’ favorite venues – and he had a few of those.
5. 2008
It was five years before Woods recaptured the title. This was his 64th career Tour win and his fourth-straight worldwide victory to begin 2008.
Bart Bryant was the unlucky one this year, as Woods sank a 24-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to win by one.
6. 2009
Will Woods ever win again? This was one of those times when the question got asked, for after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee following his agonising victory over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open, there were fears he’d never be the same player again.
Not for the first time, Woods proved a few people wrong with a one-stroke victory over Sean O'Hair.
7. 2012
Woods has suffered some droughts in his career, which can mostly be attributed to a number of career-threatening injuries.
It had been nearly three years since he had won coming into the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he ended that baron period with an emphatic victory, beating Graeme McDowell by five shots.
8. 2013
The 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational finished on a Monday, but it was business as usual for Woods in a year where he won five times.
His eighth victory at Bay Hill, where he edged out Justin Rose by two shots, saw him return to World No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 2010.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
