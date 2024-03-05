How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won At Bay Hill?

Most avid golf fans know that Tiger Woods has 15 Major Championship titles to his name, a number bettered only by Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Just as impressive, perhaps even more so given his history with injuries, is how he’s managed to accumulate a staggering 82 PGA Tour victories, eight of which have come at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

There will be no Woods at the 2024 contest at Bay Hill, and no stab at number nine for the time being - although he actually has nine victories at Arnie's place, having won the 1991 US Junior there, too.

Woods won the 1991 US Junior Amateur at Bay Hill before eight victories at the course as a pro (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, we’ll never get bored at looking back at Woods’ records, so here’s the story of his success at the late, great Arnie’s tournament.

Tiger Woods' Eight Arnold Palmer Invitational Wins

1. 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods won an incredible nine times on the PGA Tour in 2000, a year in which he claimed the US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship.

His first victory at what was then the Bay Hill Invitational was a decisive one. He won by four shots, and it was an early sign of how he was going to be a difficult player to overcome when entering the final day with a lead.

2. 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was one Woods’ greatest triumphs at Bay Hill. Not only did it end a run of six tournaments without a win – which some people, incredibly, were referring to as a slump – it came against his great rival, Phil Mickelson.

It must be said, the break he got on the par-4 18th, when his ball hit a spectator and avoided going out of bounds, was fortunate.

3. 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods made it three in a row in 2002. Birdies at 9, 10, 12 and 16 saw him pull away down the stretch.

Mickelson was in the mix, but he couldn’t keep pace with Woods, who cruised to his first victory of 2002. The Masters and US Open would follow.

4. 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American made it four straight at Bay Hill in 2003 – and this was an emphatic one.

His 11-shot victory over Kenny Perry, Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon and Kirk Triplett set a new record winning margin at what had become one of Woods’ favorite venues – and he had a few of those.

5. 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was five years before Woods recaptured the title. This was his 64th career Tour win and his fourth-straight worldwide victory to begin 2008.

Bart Bryant was the unlucky one this year, as Woods sank a 24-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to win by one.

6. 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Woods ever win again? This was one of those times when the question got asked, for after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee following his agonising victory over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open, there were fears he’d never be the same player again.

Not for the first time, Woods proved a few people wrong with a one-stroke victory over Sean O'Hair.

7. 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has suffered some droughts in his career, which can mostly be attributed to a number of career-threatening injuries.

It had been nearly three years since he had won coming into the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he ended that baron period with an emphatic victory, beating Graeme McDowell by five shots.

8. 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational finished on a Monday, but it was business as usual for Woods in a year where he won five times.

His eighth victory at Bay Hill, where he edged out Justin Rose by two shots, saw him return to World No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 2010.