'That Is Like Daylight Robbery' - Golf Gods (And Rules) Shine On PGA Tour Pro In Incredible Escape
Michael Kim had the golfing Gods, a couple of rules officials and some burrowing critters to thank for a miraculous par at the Black Desert Championship
Sometimes the golfing Gods are smiling on you and incredible things can happen from some really bad swings - as Michael Kim found out in the first round of the Black Desert Championship.
Kim hit not one but two tee shots into the lava rocks and scrub land way left of the par-five 18th fairway at the Black Desert Resort - yet following one lucky break after another, two rules officials and 20 minutes of discussions, he ended up with a putt for birdie on the green.
That would've been too much to ask and when he Kim tapped in for a par his smile said it all - that was a one of the luckiest par fives he's ever recorded.
They say there are no pictures on the scorecard but if ever a hole deserved to be illustrated it's this one.
“I think, in the end, after whipping two tee shots into the lava down the left, if you told him, hey, you can have five, he would have ran to the green," said commentator Mark Immelman on the PGA Tour Live broadcast.
The chain of events were extraordinary, as Kim pulled his first and then provisional drives well left of the fairway and into the lava rocks - with the first huge slice of luck being just to find his original tee shot.
From there it went deep into the world of rules and more rules as Kim's ball stuck in a hole in the ground in among all the rocks and vegetation.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Taking an unplayable lie seemed nailed-on, but Kim called over a rules official to investigate the possibility that a burrowing animal had made it, which would hand him a free drop.
After a discussion over the radio with another rules guru, Kim was then given the free drop due to the abnormal course condition rule - in another huge slice of luck.
“I feel like there’s probably half the field who wouldn’t have even thought of doing that,” said TV analyst Matt Every.
Golf gods on Michael Kim's side today on 18 😅Drive and provisional both go into the native area...Has a 12 ft putt for birdie 😲 pic.twitter.com/EnhsOmYOG6October 10, 2024
A shot out of the scrub, an iron to the green and then Kim saw a birdie putt lip-out before making the most eventful of pars.
"Welcome to the rules of golf, folks," joked Every. "You can drive it in the middle of the fairway in a divot and not get relief, then drive it in jail - literal jail - and get a free drop. What a game.”
Every was astounded at just how fortunate Kim was, adding: “I mean, this is an all-world break. It truly is.”
“It’s also all-world because his provisional went into the jungle as well. I mean, we could potentially be saving four shots here, it feels like.”
Immelman agreed, and was actually pleased Kim did not manage to make a four: “If he makes four here, that is like daylight robbery.”
Kim acknowledged his good fortune in a social media post after his round, which read: “On my way to buy a lotto ticket…. Got some breaks today!”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'It’s Important That We Stop Confusing Distance With Ability' - Is This Model The Answer To A Fairer Golf Experience?
Meet the women who are on a mission to bring to life their vision that will create a better golf experience for everyone
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Wenyi Ding Facts: 13 Things To Know About Chinese Golfer
After a stellar college career Wenyi Ding is set to join the pros, get to know him more with our 12 facts
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Showdown: Date And Course Set As Reported Appearance Fee Emerges For Las Vegas TV Match Featuring McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau And Koepka
More details on the venue and date for the made-for-TV contest featuring Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been released
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name - this is an exciting player with lofty ambitions
By Michael Weston Published
-
Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A new event on the PGA Tour sees it head to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Sees Tours 'Doing Their Own Thing For The Foreseeable Future' As Talks Over Future Of Men's Pro Game Continue
The four-time Major winner thinks there could be progress in the talks by the end of the year, but that it could be some time until the main circuits come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Here's How Much The Top Korn Ferry Tour Player Earned In 2024 (And How It Compares To The PGA Tour)
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season has concluded, but how much prize money did its highest earner win, and how does the figure compare to money on the PGA Tour?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Could Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Gear Be Coming To The PGA Tour?
New PGA Tour player Karl Vilips was seen wearing a Calypso Coral Sun Day Red polo during the final day of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured PGA Tour Cards?
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship plays as the conclusion to the Tour's season and, in total, 30 PGA Tour cards were handed out at French Lick Golf Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kevin Yu Edges Out Beau Hossler In Sanderson Farms Championship Playoff For Maiden PGA Tour Win
Kevin Yu beat Beau Hossler in the first extra hole of the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson
By Mike Hall Last updated