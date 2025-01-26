Who Is Hiroshi Tai? 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Singaporean Golfer

Hiroshi Tai is an amateur golfer from Singapore who will play at The Masters in 2025 after securing one of the biggest amateur titles in the game during 2024. Find out more about his life and journey through the sport via these facts.

HIROSHI TAI FACTS

1. Tai's nationality is Singaporean, although he was born in Hong Kong on February 5, 2002. His mother is Japanese while his father is from Singapore.

2. His name is pronounced “her-RO-shee TIE.”

3. From aged two to nine, Tai and his family lived in Singapore. It was there - at Singapore Island Country Club's Bukit range - that he was introduced to golf by his parents, aged four.

4. When Tai was nine, he and his family moved to Shanghai in China for three years before they relocated to Florida. Tai went on to attend Windermere Prep School.

5. As a junior golfer, he reached as high as No.45 in the AJGA rankings. Among his highlights were a fourth-place finish in the Junior Orange Bowl International Championship and a sixth in the Jones Cup Junior Invitational. He also won the AJGA Junior in San Jose during 2018 and recorded a hole-in-one on his way to victory.

6. Tai took part in his first Asia-Pacific Championship during 2019 and managed a top-15 finish.

7. Tai took part in Singapore's mandatory two-year National Service throughout 2020 and 2021.

8. After committing to Georgia Tech and beginning classes in January 2022, Tai began studying for a Business Administration degree.

9. In his freshman season, he won twice - at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational and the Maui Jim individual event. That helped Tai join an exclusive club of male Georgia Tech players to do the same - Luke Schniederjans, Cameron Tringale, Matt Kuchar, and Bill McDonald (3 wins).

10. He represented Singapore in the World Amateur Team Championships in both 2022 and 2023.

Hiroshi Tai holds up the NCAA Division One Men's Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Tai claimed the biggest title of his amateur career in 2024 when winning the NCAA Division One Men's Championship by one stroke at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California. He began the final round three strokes off the pace but carded a one-under 71 to end the tournament on three-under. It should have been a far more comfortable success for the Singaporean, only for a triple-bogey on his penultimate hole giving several of the remaining groups a chance of catching him. But, after Gordon Sargent's final putt lipped out for birdie, Tai was crowned the champion.

12. As a result of his NCAA Championship victory, Tai earned starts at the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Masters. He missed the cut at Pinehurst No.2, ending T109th.

13. He was named Male Golfer of the Year by the Singapore Golf Association in 2024.

14. Competed for the Asia-Pacific team in the 2025 Bonallack Trophy, going 1-4 but helping his team to a narrow success against Team Europe.

15. Away from golf, Tai enjoys fishing, photography, swimming and boating.

16. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 19th.